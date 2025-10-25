FLOTUS on the attack!

AWW YISS. Author and journalist Michael Wolff has filed a lawsuit against First Lady Melania Trump in Manhattan, seeking unspecified SLAPP damages and legal fees over that threat letter Melania sent him (and similarly Hunter Biden) two months ago, when she stamped her Louboutin and demanded that Wolff RETRACT and apologize for his alleged statements that the Trumps are in a “sham marriage, trophy marriage, hardly any marriage at all,” that Melania was “very involved in the Epstein scandal,” that Melania met Trump through Epstein’s social circles, and that Trump first explored Melania’s ladyjungle flying on the Lolita Express.

The First Lady and her lawyers insisted that if Wolff didn’t comply “by October 21, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. EST,” Melania was going to sue Wolff “for over $1 Billion Dollars in damages.” Those Trumps sure do love to sue for BEELYONS of dollars!

PREVIOUSLY!

And Wolff was like, see you next Tuesday, and filed his suit in response instead, zoink!

Mrs. Trump and her “unitary executive” husband along with their MAGA myrmidons have made a practice of threatening those who speak against them with costly SLAPP actions in order to silence their speech, to intimidate their critics generally, and to extract unjustified payments and North Korean style confessions and apologies. The Threat Letter at pages 2-3 lists some of those whom they have pressed into unjustified submission — a pattern of abuse that the anti-SLAPP law was intended to interdict. These threatened legal actions are designed to create a climate of fear in the nation so that people cannot freely or confidently exercise their First Amendment rights. The threats are also intended to shut down legitimate inquiry into the Epstein matter which the Trumps and their collaborators have at every turn sought to impede and suppress.

Myrmidons!

No response yet from the First Lady. But she’s surely shook, because Michael Wolff is no mere mommyblogger. And Epstein has always been Trump’s Achilles’ heel!

Wolff has written 12 books, including four bestsellers about Trump, and for New York magazine, Vanity Fair, USA Today, and The Hollywood Reporter, and he records thrice-weekly news podcasts for The Daily Beast. He’s been a burr in the old man’s balls and collecting receipts for a decade! Wolff’s been attempted cease-and-desisted by Trump before, over his 2018 book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” and Wolff knows better than anybody that the only way to get the old man and/or his lady and their junkyard dogs to back down is to go on the offensive.

And Wolff knows what the law is when it comes to defamation, and of what he opines regarding the ‘90s times of Epstein and Trump. In 2017, before Epstein’s second arrest and subsequent demise, Wolff interviewed him for many hours, and Epstein had a whole lot to say, on tape, about his intimate best-friendship with The Donald and how their social, sexual and business lives had been intimately intertwined.

REMEMBER WHEN?

And oops, Wolff did not even make the statements Melania’s letter claimed he did!

The claims at question were in a Daily Beast article, one that the site pulled and apologized for the hot second they got their own threat letter from the First Lady’s outbox. And, says Wolff, those statements of opinion that he did not make were not untrue, either. Furthermore, even if they were untrue, they would not rise to the high bar of knowing and intentional malice. WHAT’S MORE, Melania cherry-picked the statements out of context to complain that Wolff and The Daily Beast had implied things that they did not! As the SLAPP-happy Trumps are wont to do.

Melania cited the Daily Beast headline: “Melania Trump ‘Very Involved’ in Epstein Scandal: Author,” in her threat letter, but conspicuously omitted the subhead, “The first lady has largely avoided the hot topic, but Trump biographer Michael Wolff suggests that she’s acting behind the scenes” to make it sound like her Epstein ties were the main subject. And Melania’s letter cited text from the article, “Melania was ‘very involved’ in Epstein’s social circle, and noted that this is how she met Trump,” words which, in spite of not having written them, Wolff says also happen to be true:

Among many other ties, Mrs. Trump was a model with ID Models run by a friend of many years of both Mr. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein; Mrs. Trump met Mr. Trump at the New York Kit Kat Club party; the party was hosted by ID Models and its owner.

Though Epstein didn’t introduce them directly, and neither Wolff nor Epstein have ever claimed that he did. By all accounts, Trump first introduced himself to Melania at said model party, even though he arrived there with a different woman, one Celina Midelfart.

And it is also true that Jeffrey Epstein said that Trump liked to “fuck his friend’s wives” and that Trump “first slept with Melania on his ‘Lolita Express’,” and Epstein saying that is on tape. And now once again in a court record!

And obviously it is true that Melania is currently involved in trying to tamp down talk of her and Epstein, because her lawyers sent those threats! Even though Trump just tore down Melanie’s East Wing office, and no one is quite sure where she is living or what she is otherwise doing with her days.

Anyway, one way to clear some of this controversy up right quick would be to RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES! Lol.

Michael Wolff can’t wait for some discovery, and neither can we!

Maybe we will even find out how Melania mysteriously got that rare genius Einstein visa for her extraordinary modeling ability!

Just kidding, the Trumps will surely move heaven and earth to make sure that deposition and discovery never ever happen.

[AP / Wolff v. Trump]

