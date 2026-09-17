Wonkette

Wonkette

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Whatwhomever's avatar
Whatwhomever
22m

Jacob Wohl holds the dubious distinction of being shitcanned from The Gateway Pundit for his poor journalistic ethics.

That’s like a turd not being allowed to get flushed on account of being too shitty.

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Lance Thrustwell's avatar
Lance Thrustwell
9m

He actually used 'strategery' seriously?

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