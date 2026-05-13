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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
42m

Cat pictures as album covers.

Bear and Harry.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-258552180?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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Stanta Knows's avatar
Stanta Knows
39m

The Ka$h videos are alarming and embarrassing but I was hoping for an article about Burgum's testimony today.

Burgum: When the sun goes down, solar produces zero energy

Huffman: I want to enter into the record this amazing new technology that apparently the secretary is unaware of: the battery

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