Republican Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana, the rent-a-cop hick with Little Man Syndrome — we call him the WHARRRRR BOXES? guy, because of one time he humiliated himself during Michael Cohen’s House hearing, by being extremely stupid — tweeted this insanely racist tweet yesterday:

Lol. These Haitians are wild. Eating pets, vudu, nastiest country in the western hemisphere, cults, slapstick gangsters... but damned if they don't feel all sophisticated now, filing charges against our President and VP. All these thugs better get their mind right and their ass out of our country before January 20th.

Ooh, big man, big maaaaaaaaan. Telling “these thugs” — who are here legally and are not thugs — to get “their ass out of our country before January 20th,” big maaaaaaannnnnn.

And of course, it’s extremely racist, with the “these Haitians” and the “eating pets” lie and the “nastiest country in the western hemisphere” and all the rest. And it’s extremely stupid, like in what world is JD Vance our vice president, fuck you is where.

Clay Higgins has deleted that tweet, because he was publicly shamed and threatened with censure, but he doesn’t regret it. He told CNN, “It’s all true. I can put up another controversial post tomorrow if you want me to. I mean, we do have freedom of speech. I’ll say what I want.” Also, “It’s not a big deal to me. It’s like something stuck to the bottom of my boot. Just scrape it off and move on with my life.”

Big mannnnnnnnnn.

How the deletion came to be, there are two stories — House Speaker Mike Johnson’s version and the truth.

NOTUS reports on the backlash that happened on the House floor. Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) chair Steven Horsford (D-NV) got into it with Higgins on the floor, and he publicly threatened to censure him. He said Higgins’s words brought “discredit and disgrace to the House of Representatives.” He added, “In fact, they are inciting hate. They are inciting fear, and because of that, it is time for this body to stand with one voice and to ensure that there’s accountability.”

Horsford kept trying to get a full vote of the House to censure Higgins, and/or send it to the House Ethics Committee for investigation, but for technical House rules reasons, it never was a go.

“[Higgins] didn’t, in my view, show any remorse,” Horsford said. “That is why I asked him to remove the post. He actually told me, no, he would not, and then that’s when we started the action on the floor.”

Democratic Rep. Becca Balint of Vermont colors in some more lines:

[Balint] told NOTUS that, when members first approached Higgins on the floor, the Louisiana Republican initially said he was not taking down the post and accused the lawmakers of “threatening” him. “At some point on the floor, he deleted it,” Balint said. But she claimed he only did it after a member of Haitian descent, Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, confronted him.

You can read more about the back-and-forth on NOTUS, and also at CNN.

Then there’s Mike Johnson’s white Christian fascist everybody’s-least-favorite-Sunday-school-teacher bullshit version of it:

“Clay Higgins is a dear friend of mine and a colleague from Louisiana, and a very frank and outspoken person. He’s also a very principled man.

When one character from Birth of a Nation calls another character from Birth of a Nation a “very principled man” …

“I think he tweeted, I didn’t even see it, but he tweeted something today about Haitians …

A reporter explained what Higgins tweeted, and Johnson shrugged it off and said, “OK.” Is there any southern Republican congressman who doesn’t secretly agree with Higgins’s tweet? Fuckin’ doubt it.

“He was approached on the floor by colleagues who said that was offensive. “He went to the back, I just talked to him, he said he went to the back and he prayed about it, and he regretted it, and he pulled the post down.”

Oh, he prayed about it! All better! You don’t have to take responsibility for things if you’re a white supremacist and you pray about it to white Jesus!

“That’s what you want a gentleman to do.”

A gentleman who is a very principled man, in fact!

“I’m sure he probably regrets the language he used. But you know, we move forward. We believe in redemption around here.”

As long as a story ends with redemption, conservative Christians don’t care what kind of unseemliness led there. It’s their favorite loophole in all of life, their most cherished obsession. It doesn’t take long to get redeemed either. In fact, as long as you yell “REDEEMED!” while you’re deleting your KKK-grade tweet about Haitians, it’s probably fine with The Lord.

It’s really cool because their beliefs about redemption are really nothing but get-out-of-jail cards, so they don’t have to try to do better next time or anything. Just scream “REDEEMED!” again after whatever vile Nazi thing you do, it’s cool.

What enduring backlash will come out of this, who knows. The House adjourned yesterday until after the election, so any further action would have to wait until then.

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries’s statement deserves to be read in its entirety, though:

The disgusting statement by Clay Higgins about the Haitian community is vile, racist and beneath the dignity of the United States House of Representatives. He must be held accountable for dishonorable conduct that is unbecoming of a Member of Congress.



Clay Higgins is an election-denying, conspiracy-peddling racial arsonist who is a disgrace to the People’s House. This is who they have become.



Republicans are the party of Donald Trump, Mark Robinson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Clay Higgins and Project 2025. The extreme MAGA Republicans in the House are unfit to govern.

Clay Higgins, it goes without saying, is a puny little chickenshit and a failed cop, with all the issues that suggests. His cop history reads exactly as you’d expect, including an assault on an unarmed Black man he went on to lie about. One of his ex-wives says he held a gun to her head and threatened her.

He’s always tweeting violent threats, calling for armed revolution and using militia talk like “Hold,” like he’s some big man, biiiig maaaaaaannnnnnn.

The video of Higgins assaulting a protester in 2023, repeatedly telling the guy “You’re out! You’re out!” is one of the hottest episodes of “Washed-Up Middle School PE Teachers Gone Wild” we’ve ever seen, dunno if you have a different favorite.

He voted for KKK queen David Duke for governor of Louisiana. He said at the time that Duke’s status as a Nazi was a problem, but it seems like he was saying it was more of an electability problem than a problem problem. Again, he voted for the Nazi.

And of course, Higgins is just breathtakingly stupid. On top of the WHAR BOXES story — just go back and read it, it’s hilarious — he’s also the guy who is super-convinced the FBI brought secret feds to January 6 ON GHOST BUSES, dressed as Trump supporters. He’s gonna find dem GHOST BUSES! Who yew gonna call? GHOST BUSES!

We saw Higgins walking around the Republican National Convention in his little beady after-hours mall security glasses. You know how some people look even smaller in person than they look on TV?

Now we can just add his vicious Nazi threats to innocent Haitian immigrants to his sad and pathetic life story.

But he prayed about it — to whatever white-hooded Jesus he prays to — so it’s all better. Right?

For another example of what a small man Clay Higgins is, watch this temper tantrum he had in January when Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz said Republicans kneel to Donald Trump.

Such an embarrassing little guy.

[NOTUS / Hakeem Jeffries / video via Acyn]

