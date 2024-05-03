Well, it’s happened. The only thing that could possibly make a human say, “Well I guess there’s one good thing about Nancy Mace.”

A small group of bipartisan congressmen, led by Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz, has started the Dog Lovers Caucus, in order to stand in solidarity with dogs who don’t want to get Noem-ed in the face with guns, either by Kristi Noem or by some sicko copycat Noem-er.

Politico says “call them the Paw-cus,” which, OK, fine. Politico is allowed to pun at a time like this.

That’s Moskowitz in the middle. Rep. Susan Wild on the right. And yes, being a non-two-faced monster for probably the first time ever, Republican Rep. Nancy Mace on the left. (Although if she joins a pro-Noeming caucus tomorrow and tries to flip back and forth seamlessly between them, that’ll be on brand.)

Moskowitz likes trolling idiots, especially the Republican idiots who chair the committees he’s on. (James Comer, we mean.)

This is some of that trolling:

“First rule of dog caucus,” he tweeted, “you do not talk about dog caucus. Second rule of dog caucus, you cannot kill a puppy.”

In a statement, he said:

“Dogs are the only thing on earth that loves you more than they love themselves. Their joy to live brings together Americans from all walks of life and can help nourish bipartisanship in Congress,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) [said]. “Given recent dog-related news, it’s evident that both sides of the aisle reject animal cruelty and support protecting man’s best friend.”

We think he meant “incumbent” or something, not “evident,” but whatever, we’ll let it slide. It’s not like he Noem-ed a puppy.

Moskowitz also trolled Noem a few days ago with this Sarah McLachlan-style video about protecting dogs from Noem:

Mace had a comment about dog caucus too, that was again surprisingly not monstrous or two-faced:

“We started this caucus to champion legislation that protects the rights and well-being of dogs, ensuring they receive the care, respect, and recognition they deserve,” Mace said in a statement.

We guess that means keeping them away from the governor of South Dakota. (And probably Corey Lewandowski, for that matter, since he and Noem have reportedly been part of their own caucus, of extramarital fucking.)

By the time you read this, dog caucus might have way more than just three members.

You know that expression about when somebody is so unqualified to serve, they couldn’t get elected dog-catcher? We bet some of the people they say that about actually could get elected dog-catcher.

But not Kristi Noem.

Stay safe out there, furry friends.

