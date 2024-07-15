Awwwww. Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador :)

So, anything happen this weekend?

Joe in Detroit.

Well, pretty fuckin good speech, Joe. Pretty fuckin good.

Of course the Biden campaign immediately promised to take down its ads and be nice and pray for Donald Trump — Joe called him “Donald” instead of “that loser Trump” and ughhhhhhhh, he wasn’t even hurt, Jesus. Nancy Pelosi was praying for him too, like bitch, he is still laughing that a lunatic bludgeoned your husband in the head with a hammer.

Every outlet in the world had their art critic read the “iconic” photo of Donald Trump, triumphant in his will. No links.

One of the things I liked best about this speech in Detroit was that they’re finally starting to put in his mouth a policy list of things the Biden administration has done over the past four years, that we keep yelling about and nobody seems to have any idea exist. It’s really aggravating! Here’s a list of 30, from Politico. (Politico mag) And here’s some more from these guys talking about the Quiet New Deal. (I Know How Much You Care) “We’re gonna wipe out medical debt,” from the Detroit speech, seems to be new as far as I can tell. And it seems like Bernie Sanders (New York Times gift link) and AOC might be consolidating “push Biden over the finish line” into some concrete promises for the working class. GOOD.

AOC is so damn good at her job. GIT that Supreme Court, AOC. GIT EM. (Amanda Marcotte at Salon) Plus, did you know that after Clarence Thomas took that never-paid-back $267,000 “loan” (i.e. gift, i.e. bribe) from a healthcare executive “friend,” he coincidentally wrote the opinion ruling for healthcare companies? Weird! (Rolling Stone)

People magazine vs. Project 2025. (People)

Lol the Republicans have a platform and it is hilarious (and awful) (and awfully hilarious). (Indignity)

Axios has thoughts on the “Boy vs. Girl Election.” They are really, really puerile thoughts, and I don’t recommend you click through.

Dana White, the macho president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the hottest sport for testosterone-charged fans, will introduce Trump, whose rhetoric and policies shoot right into the bloodstream of his male-dominated base. White, a controversial figure in his own right, apologized last year after being filmed slapping his wife at a nightclub. […]

Step back: Can you imagine a hunter, a cage-fight promoter and a convicted felon dazzling the DNC? They'd be canceled before they entered the arena.

What kind of pussies cancel somebody just for slapping his wife in public? Also, fuck you Axios. Hope I get thrown out of whatever party Jim VandeHei’s throwing this year at the RNC!

This is wonderful. The married president of Colombia has been accused of having an affair with a (gorgeous) trans newscaster. He didn’t deny it; instead he told everyone to stop being disgusting transphobic Nazi pieces of shit.

“I have always considered that intimacy is the “last level” of freedom, the last trench of being free, and I will preserve this principle until I write about myself or die,” Petro wrote on X. “But these thousands of transphobic messages that have exploded in the hands of a right-wing, deeply exclusive, ignorant and discriminatory society must be rejected by the president.” […] “Every progressive knows that human beings are equal and that the fight for that equality implies physical and mental emancipation and therefore, no one who considers themselves human can generalize transphobia in weak minds or slavery and discrimination. This action does not express animality but brutality. That’s why they murder those who are different and by the millions. That is why Nazis existed and exist.”

(LGBTQ Nation)

Jessica Valenti runs down Sen. Maria Cantwell’s report on abortion after Dobbs. Two items:

Rape victims are being denied emergency contraception in medical centers and hospital emergency rooms. The report found that sexual assault nurse examiners in Idaho, for example, are refusing to give victims Plan B—leading some women to have to travel to Washington. For emergency contraception. This is what I meant when we said the war on birth control is already here. One Oklahoma OBGYN reported moving out of the state not only because of the ban, but because the FBI had alerted her health center that there was chatter about violence against them “just for providing birth control.”

And so much more at the link. Good fuck. (Abortion, Every Day)

I don’t understand any of this. I don’t understand how Alec Baldwin was ever charged for shooting his cinematographer when he was told the set gun was unloaded (as opposed to holding him civilly liable for the set armorer’s actions as a producer on the film); and I don’t understand how “they had some of the set’s ammo in a file at the police station and didn’t disclose it to the defense” was cause to drop all charges, because I don’t understand what probative value that ammo would have had in the first place. Like … there was some ammo. How is that exculpatory? Maybe it’s exculpatory for the armorer, who’s already in prison (because apparently the source for that ammo wasn’t her), but what does “ammo exists” have to do with Baldwin’s case? Anyway, Alec Baldwin’s free. (CNN)

Ethiopia has very very few cars — about a million in a country of 126 million people. A whole lot of them are about to be electric vehicles, including 50,000 electric buses. (Clean Technica)

Good journey to Dr. Ruth Westheimer, dead at sexy 96, which is 69 upside down and older. God bless that tiny great woman. (People) I am sad for Richard Simmons, who loved everyone (long ago NPR) and spent so much of himself holding everyone’s hands. (NBC News)

The staff and I are in Milwaukee for the RNC. How is this week going to work? I don’t know yet! Guess we’ll all find out together.

