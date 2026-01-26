Hello! The news is still coming out but it sounds like Greg Bovino is getting kicked out of another city in shame. More on that news as it happens! For now, here were your Monday stories.

These were the tabs:

Kash is even more of an embarrassment than you already thought.

Dom met some losers at the March for Life.

He sure did.

Here’s the old liar now!

Yep, sounds like it!

And for once, a good lighthearted sex scandal!

If you appreciate the manner of news Wonkette brings you, you may donate!

This button right here

This is the button for giving us all your extra money but with Venmo.

Venmo Wonkette all the $$$!

See you bright and early for tabs!