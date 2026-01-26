Bovino GTFO? Your Daily Roundup!
Afternoon post roundup!
Hello! The news is still coming out but it sounds like Greg Bovino is getting kicked out of another city in shame. More on that news as it happens! For now, here were your Monday stories.
Did your friend send you this? They must love you a lot.
These were the tabs:
Kash is even more of an embarrassment than you already thought.
Dom met some losers at the March for Life.
He sure did.
Here’s the old liar now!
Yep, sounds like it!
And for once, a good lighthearted sex scandal!
If you appreciate the manner of news Wonkette brings you, you may donate!
This is the button for giving us all your extra money but with Venmo.
See you bright and early for tabs!
Greg Bovino, you will be missed. Not emotionally, but missed visually — a lot of people can’t see when a man that small enters into a room
Additional news bit:
Melania’s biopic, as created by some filmmaker rapist friend of Epstein and funded by Bozo Bezos is not exactly filling the seats.
Headlines are ranging from ‘Theaters Are Practically Empty’ to ‘FLOP!’ to ‘Hahahahaha’ (okay the last one I made up).