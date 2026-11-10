Source: Public Domain

Candace Owens has spent much of the last year or so desperately trying to convince the world that Erika Kirk had something to do with the murder of her husband, Charlie Kirk. But before she was doing that ridiculous thing, she was nearly as dedicated to her pursuit of “transvestigating” Brigitte Macron, the First Lady of France, who she believes is actually her own brother. No one but Candace knows where the fuck this idea came from — although ever since she’s revealed that her old pal Charlie Kirk was, indeed, a time traveler, I’ve been wondering if that had something to do with it.

SURE WHY NOT.

It’s a weird hobby, for sure, and one that ended up getting her sued by the Macrons last year. However, much of that lawsuit was dropped recently, because the judge in Delaware, where they filed the lawsuit, said that they could only file against her corporate holdings based in Delaware (Candace Owens LLC and GeorgeTom,Inc), but in order to sue her personally, they’d have to file suit in Tennessee, where she lives (it’s a thing for businesses to be registered in Delaware, regardless of where they or their owners are actually based, because of the lax laws for corporations there).

Now, they are doing exactly that and have filed a brand new 409 page lawsuit (nearly twice the size of their previous lawsuit, which came in at 219 pages) against Owens, which includes some of her further accusations against the Macrons.

“She has continued to use her podcast to expand her lies about the Macrons, sell merchandise making fun of the Macrons, and collect donations based on her ‘reporting’ on the Macrons,” according to the complaint.

In case you need a refresher, as I explained last year, Candace believes that “there was a Brigitte Trogneux (Macron’s maiden name), but that she died at the age of 30 and on her deathbed told her brother, Jean-Michel Trogneux, to take her identity so that he could live as a woman as he wanted. This is somewhat undermined by the pictures of said brother at her husband’s inauguration and the fact that he has sued other people who have spread this nonsense for libel.”

She also believes that Brigitte Macron was part of MKUltra and recruited Macron as a Manchurian candidate, that the two of them are part of a Baphomet-worshiping cult that does weird sex stuff in order to raise demons or something, and that they have killed another journalist who was transvestigating her. Obviously, this is all batshit and that is why they are suing her for defamation.

She has produced God knows how many videos about this and even a “documentary” series called “Becoming Brigitte,” which I did watch last year, for science, but thankfully retained very little memory of.

Want to send us money in an entirely different way? Click here or join our Patreon!

Donate!

I hate to wish harm on anyone, but it would actually be fantastic if Owens were successfully sued by the Macrons — if only to put a bit of fear into those who make a living spreading these kinds of absurd lies about people.

[Lawsuit]

PREVIOUSLY ON WONKETTE!