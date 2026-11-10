Wonkette

Wonkette

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Ellie still in the mix in 26's avatar
Ellie still in the mix in 26
37m

Owens (Hitler wasn't that bad) said she would "stake her reputation" on this nonsense. My question is, "What reputation??"

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2m

Just as she so accurately predicted, Candice Owens was already assassinated by an Israeli hitman hired by the National Gendamarie Intervention Group at the behest of the Macrons, and then she was assassinated again by a female agent coming directly out of France. So good luck trying to sue her, you cheesy leather, second-hand, electric donkey bottom biter French government people. The person currently pretending to be Candice Owens is really her brother who wanted to live life as a ranting, conspiracy-addled woman.

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