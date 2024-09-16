Cat Memes People. Tabs, Mon., Sept. 16, 2024
Morning news roundup!
Somebody tried to kill Trump again I guess. It’s on the internet if you (yawn) care.
It’s not blood libels and scurrilous bullshit, everybody. It’s cat memes! They did some cat memes, what’s everybody so mad about! NYT:
Mr. Vance defended making the claims in an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” saying that constituents have given the accounts of pet eating and that the news media had ignored immigration until “Donald Trump and I started talking about cat memes.”
“If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that’s what I’m going to do,” he added.
(No link necessary, it’s just that quote.)
That’s a heck of a five-second pause when he realizes he just admitted he lied, on television. (Via Phil Lewis on Bluesky)
Wonkette often brings you cat memes, often.
Why’s Jared Holt getting his panties in a wad, it’s just cat memes! (MSNBC)
Amanda Moore went to Springfield, Ohio, and saw dudes from Newsmax trying desperately to get local residents to be racist for them. (The Turtle Diaries)
The New York Post is doing Hitler shit. (Jeff Tiedrich)
Sounds like some elected Republicans in Springfield might not be voting for Trump this year. It’s almost like people don’t like it when he sends his goons to kill them. (Politico)
Trump leading Kamala Harris by … four … in Iowa, if this poll is correct. He led by 18 with Biden in the same poll. (And Old Handsome Joe’s best returns were with Fellow Olds, with which Iowa is lousy!) No resting, no laurels, but also LOLLLLLLLL and also HAHAHAHA.
“I wouldn’t say 4 points is comfortable” for Trump, said pollster J. Ann Selzer, president of Selzer & Co. “The race has tightened significantly.”
I’m just putting a marker down: Kamala Harris with a national 53 percent of the vote (for a stretch goal I’d make it 55). I’m basing it on this:
"Among voters who said they had heard at least something about Tuesday's debate, 53% said Harris won and 24% said Trump won, with the rest saying neither had or not answering. Some 52% of those familiar with the debate said Trump stumbled and didn't appear sharp, while 21% said that of Harris. Among Republican voters, one in five said Trump didn't appear sharp."
Why? Because everybody who's a) lying that Trump won the debate or b) acting like it's an unknowable ineffable gossamer breeze of a question is going to vote for Trump. And those who can’t lie about it to themselves or others … won’t! Also: Mama loves a longshot! (Reuters)
You need a shirt and some tattoos and coffee cups and whatnot.
Why Trump couldn’t not take the bait. It’s who he is, he’ll never change, and his bubble lies to him. :) (Axios)
Trump believes everything he hears, and Republicans have cowed social media into abandoning moderation in order to privilege every bullshit that comes out of his mouth. (Adam Serwer at The Atlantic)
Rebecca, whom should we be throwing our hard-earned dollars at (besides Wonkette) today? Well Shy and I just tucked some dollars in the G-strings of: Jon Tester even though I’m mad at him for running away from Kamala and the Democratic National Convention, we still need him and he’s in trouble; Sherrod Brown and same but I’m not really mad at Sherrod because he’s not constantly hiding behind Joe Manchin to, like, DQ a goddamn estate tax; Maryland’s Angela Alsobrooks because Fuck Larry Hogan There’s Nothing Moderate About That Dick; and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in Florida for the stretch goals ;)
Also? Throw your hard-earned dollars at Penzeys, and get delicious flavor in return! Since we last told you to buy their shit, Donald Trump has named them by name with his cat butthole mouth, and for the first time ever since I’ve known him, Bill Penzey sounds worried. Here’s Bill’s latest Facebook post, but do note that most of the SCREAMING deals will be over by the time you read this. This is why you sign up for their newsletter, so you always hear about the SCREAMING deals in time! (NOT AN AD. AN ENDORSEMENT OF OUR FRIENDS THE PENZEYS, FRIENDS OF WONKETTE.)
The state of Florida is warning residents … not to get the newest COVID booster. Jesus Fucking Christ. (Florida Dept of Health)
Oregon accidentally registered some 300 non-citizens to vote (looks like two ever actually tried to). I’m sure nobody will make a big deal out of it. (Oregon Live)
Okay, a good news! (“Good” news.) The Colorado woman who was jailed because her kids didn’t want to do “reunification therapy” with their retired Aurora police officer dad who had also raped and molested his daughters is out, and her kids don’t have to see Dad anymore. The reason why is the “Christian” counselor pushing them apparently had another case where the children got fucking murdered. (Also that the dad currently has charges pending, but I think he did last time too.) The therapist testified that the father was making “incredible” progress with his sons, while one son was simultaneously telling his own therapist he was considering suicide. Gaaaaaah. (Denver Gazette)
Challenge your medical bills! I had a doctor try to charge me $1100 for a pap smear. I called and pitched such a fit you have no idea, anyway it ended up being like $80 and I did not go back to that gynecologist, NOPE. (Nice News)
Apparently we all should watch Rebel Ridge, a potboiler action pic about crooked sheriffs stealing The Wrong Man’s shit through civil asset forfeiture! (The Bulwark)
Shy doesn’t even want to make poke salad even though FREE VEG is volunteering all over our yard? (NB: IS POISON if you don’t boil it right. NB: STILL, FREE VEG!) (Forager Chef)
It’s not even that good of a song either, “Love Me” or GTFO.
Hey hey, it’s a Big Democrat Halloween Party on Sat., Oct. 26, 2024, let’s say 7 p.m., at our home! If you’re in the area (Detroit) or a drivable distance therefrom, email me at rebecca at wonkette dot com, email headline: “I AM NOT COMING TO KILL YOU,” and I will reply with our address! Donations will be accepted for the Michigan Democrats!
Wonkette is funded entirely by reader donations and one tiny Amazon button that hasn’t been pulling its weight lately. Fund us below!
Using this Amazon button gives Wonkette a small commission on anything you put in your cart until you check out OR unless you close your tab first, obviously.
Hello, it's time for your hed gif info post: https://open.substack.com/pub/martiniambassador/p/bird-on-a-reed?r=angu9&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
And a meme chat too, natch: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/9bd3b468-8c29-4df8-916b-537418c0e1f7
𝐒𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐮𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐬 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐩 𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐚
𝑂𝑟𝑎𝑛 𝑅𝑜𝑢𝑡ℎ 𝑠𝑎𝑦𝑠 𝑑𝑎𝑑, 𝑎𝑐𝑐𝑢𝑠𝑒𝑑 𝑜𝑓 𝑡𝑎𝑟𝑔𝑒𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑒𝑥-𝑝𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑖𝑑𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑓𝑜𝑟 𝑢𝑛𝑘𝑛𝑜𝑤𝑛 𝑚𝑜𝑡𝑖𝑣𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑠, 𝑤𝑎𝑠 𝑝𝑎𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑎𝑡𝑒 𝑎𝑏𝑜𝑢𝑡 𝑈𝑘𝑟𝑎𝑖𝑛𝑒 𝑐𝑎𝑢𝑠𝑒
“My dad went over there and saw people fucking fighting and dying,” the younger Routh said during a brief telephone call when asked about his father. “He … tried to make sure shit was cool, and shit was not cool.”
Referring to the former president, who days earlier at the presidential debate would not answer whether he wanted Ukraine to win its war against Russia, Oran Routh said: “Meanwhile, this guy’s sitting behind his fucking desk, not doing a goddamn thing.”
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/sep/15/trump-florida-shooter-suspect-son-ukraine