(Almost) all of these spices were bought in bulk from Penzeys.com and then decanted into matching bottles because I am the fanciest. Spice rack by my husband Shy!

This is not an advertisement! I repeat: NOT AN AD! But you know whom Wonkette loves and who loves us right back? It is our friends at Penzeys.com. They come to our parties! Last time, in Milwaukee, Pam Penzey came and brought us a giant box of samples which we included in some of your Wonkette merch orders! They send us money every month! (Not for ads. For niceness.) They sell you spices — and there’s always a rocking sale! — and they send newsletters about not buying into Trump’s and Republicans’ shit. Hell, it’s one of the main tabs on their homepage!

And what happened this weekend? Kamala Harris went to a Penzeys store in Pittsburgh, PA, and she hugged some folks. And the ladies cried, and I cried, and you cried. We all cried!

Here’s the full video, which we excerpted yesterday in the appropriately titled tabs, “Ladies Crying At Kamala.”

And I think you can guess how the sad people whose moms and dads never hugged them felt about that.

First up was Ben Shapiro, eyes dry as his wife’s hoonanny.

And then he was humiliated by respondents, as is his kink. Do click through (it’s HuffPost, not twitter) to read the delights!

The Washington Post wrote up the foofaraw (gift link) that descended on the Little Spice Empire That Could — it is not their first Republican Backlash Rodeo — including Fox News calling it “the meanest spice shop in America.” LOL I love it so hard! And what else? “[S]upporters of former president Donald Trump began calling for a boycott and flooding the store’s Yelp page with negative reviews.”

But you know who’s longhair, don’t care?

The Wisconsin-based company’s owner and founder, Bill Penzey, said in an interview with The Washington Post that although he’s getting some nasty emails, the good that’s come from the visit has so far outweighed them. “I’m used to that sort of puffer fish thing they do, where they put it in all caps and use horrible language to try and make it seem like they’re larger than they are,” he said. “At the same time, there’s so much good, positive stuff that it overwhelms it.”

LOL Bill, “puffer fish.” Good one, True And Actual Friend of Wonkette ;)

NOW! How should you be helping Penzeys today? (NOT AN AD. AN ENDORSEMENT!)

First of course, sign up for their newsletter. It’s a riot!

Then, let’s check today’s sales! (Did you not hear me before? I said, “Always rocking sales at Penzeys!”) Oooh, with $10 in-store or $25 online, you get a FREE four-flavor popcorn-cheezies set? (Enter TUNEIN in the apply code box at checkout.) I’m in! Damn, half off on their “CHOOSE LOVE” sets? (Enter “Fox” at checkout.) Shit, I already have all of those! Well I guess I’d better buy some for a gift! Speaking of gifts! Do you need a “January 6” box to remind people not to be violent terrorist extremists? Autumn is coming, how about the first time I ever made Penzeys’ acquaintance, when I, a young mom, was gifted this cocoa for Christmas by my middle-aged friends who knew their kitchen shit? How about some “Soul”? How about a fucking LOVE PEOPLE RAINBOW? Speaking of gifts also, also check your Penzeys newsletter, where they’re frequently offering $50 gift cards for $35!

Buy them and send them to your sister or your brother-in-law, who for a Republican man is a surprisingly good cook! Or buy them for yourself honestly, it’s a hella good discount!

All Wonkette posts are free. Feel free to Share

And that’s what we’ve got to say about that, except Bill, Pam, and the other ones I don’t know: Proud of you.

xoxoxoxo,

Wonkette

Wonkette Spice Habit Fund