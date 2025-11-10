Wonkette

MsAnthropic
1h

No contributions to any Senate Democrat until the leadership changes. I cancelled my recurring contribution this morning, and told both my senators exactly why (via several avenues). No money for traitors, and this whole thing was so choreographed they're all traitors until proven otherwise.

Trux Mint In Box
39m

I’m not going to just shun all Democrats running for office. I’m not going to cut off my nose to spite my face. But I will not donate to the DNC or ActBlue. I will donate to candidates that run as Democrats that I believe will change the status quo like many currently in Congress are trying to do. If a Mamdani type candidate runs as a Democrat I will support them. If a Jon Ossof runs I will support them. We should not use this to give up on the Democrats but as an opportunity to crush the old guard. We can support the party and rid ourselves of the corporate owned part of it at the same time.

Please remember that brave Democrats in 2010 are who gave us the ACA in the first place knowing they were likely going to get crushed. Some of those Democrats are still there and are still fighting and deserve our support.

We can be pissed off at what happened but abandoning the whole party plays right into the GOPs hands.

The primaries are where we need to focus our energy.

We don’t leave the party, we reinvent it.

