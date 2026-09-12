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Wonkette

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Menotsure's avatar
Menotsure
4h

Thank God, I've gotten away with it. The box cutter is now framed and hanging above the mantle.

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7 replies
Shallow state's avatar
Shallow state
4h

Paraphrasing Krugman:

The Trump administration: it's Hegseths all the way down.

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