JD Vance sure isn’t doing much to help quash the overall impression he’s a creep, and a weirdo. What the hell is he doing here? The vice-presidential hopeful, wearing more black eyeliner than Madonna in her Lucky Star era, marched up to Air Force Two on Wednesday while it was parked at the airport in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, just marched right up like he owned the joint.

When reporters were like, uh, “what’re you doing, man?” He was like,

“I just wanted to check out my future plane!” Even though it is not the vice president’s personal plane, it is the taxpayers’ plane, but we don’t expect niceties of “what belongs to me and what belongs to America” to factor into these deeply thefty men’s considerations.

If you heard about JD Vance trying to stalk the vice president on her damn plane and immediately flashed onto Trump looming threateningly over Hillary Clinton on the debate stage in 2016, say hello to everyone who thought the same thing, aka “everybody who has been alive for the past eight years.”

First of all: the gall. Second: the mediocre white man entitlement! The frat boy veiled threat and attempted intimidation of it all! Like they’re going to Brooks Brothers Riot Air Force Fucking Two!

GROSS!

“I also wanted to go say hello to the vice president and ask her why she refuses to answer questions from the media. And I also thought that the press gaggle following her might get a little lonely,” he continued. “I, at least, have enough respect for you all and for the American people you report to, to come and talk to you and answer some questions.”

Vance then accused Harris of running a campaign from her basement with teleprompters, even though Harris at that point had had two maximum-capacity events, in Atlanta and Philadelphia, with about 8,000 and 10,000 attendees, respectively. Vance answered one question, “what would you like to hear from her?” with a bunch of lying nonsense (“every single position she has has changed!”) before scurrying off to his own event, which was at the Wollard International warehouse, and attended by about 50 people. Harris then rallied 12,000 people in Eau Fucking Claire!

Then Vance also followed Harris to Michigan, where she spoke to a crowd of about 15,000, and he spoke to a crowd outside of the Shelby Township police station that had more members of the press in it than voters. (Rebecca, who was at Harris’s amazing event, thinks Harris’s crowd was more like 8,000, but she is not the boss of crowd counting; Donald Trump, for his part, is putting Harris’s crowd at “a thousand,” and Dok drew the short straw on writing that pathetic mess up for the morning; we are very sorry to Dok!)

Yeah, that’s how many people showed up.

SAD! AND Vance was supposed to follow her to North Carolina too, though Harris, and then Vance, canceled due to Hurricane Debby. And thank goodness, because WTF?

Why is Trump making Vance go on all of these solo excursions, while Trump sits around his swampy Florida country club in the heat of August doing who-the-hell-knows what? Why is the strategy for Vance to pathetically and stalkerishly follow Harris around, highlighting how deeply unpopular Vance is? Why does Trump only have two appearances this week, Thursday’s surprise gripe session at Mar-a-Lago and a Friday planned stop in deep-red Bozeman, Montana? (He still owes Missoula County $12,922.82 from 2018, wonder if they’ll ever get that money?)

The word “weird” is perhaps overused these days, but damn, it’s weird!

What else is there to say?!

OPEN THREAD!

Share

Wonkette eyeliner fund