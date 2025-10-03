Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
12m

*vomits*

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Lumpy Tapioca's avatar
Lumpy Tapioca
7m

Something just occurred to me, because it's been a few weeks now:

Charlie Who?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
50 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture