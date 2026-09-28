Trump and Xi on one of their dates last week ( screengrab )

How is Donald Trump selling us out to our adversaries today? How is he sucking up to dictators, out of his desperate need for approval from men who are stronger than he is?

Well, here’s a little story to start out America’s week on the wrong foot!

The Guardian reports that, either while Chinese communist dictator for life Xi Jinping was in town, or at some other unspecified point, Trump basically offered to sell Xi some stuff from America’s military arsenal. We guess that’s just what Trump reflexively does with our adversaries at this point, he does traitor shit.

Oh boy, Republicans sure do hate those communists.

Except when Trump is licking a communist’s B-hole, in which case communists are fine, we guess.

Far from being some kind of fake news leak of made-up national security lies, this came directly from Trump’s own ambassador to China, David Perdue, and he said it out loud on Fox News:

David Perdue told Fox News on Sunday: “President Trump continues to say, hey, we sell arms to other people around the world. He actually asked President Xi, would he like to buy some at one point.”

Neat story, man.

That’s one way to completely avoid that “Thucydides Trap” that Xi is always humiliating Trump with by bringing it up to his face, knowing full well that Trump is too goddamned stupid to understand what he’s talking about. Just go ahead and surrender all of the United States’s power to China, by beginning the transfer of our military might to the 21st century’s new superpower!

Heckuva job, dumbass.

Hey wait, didn’t Trump just accuse China of attacking our elections, in a speech that was supposed to CHANGE EVERYTHING! but really was just a giant wet turd that everybody made fun of?

Yes, yes he did.

Hey wait, isn’t this weird, since China is literally helping Iran, AKA the country Trump and Secretary Whiskeydick are trying and failing to win a war against? Is it a baller WARFIGHTER move to offer to sell weapons to the communist dictator-for-life that’s helping to arm your enemy?

Hate to show up at the president’s work and slap the communist dick out of his mouth, but we are just saying.

The Guardian notes that “[o]n Monday, Chinese state media praised the ‘extraordinary level of courtesy’ that Trump had shown Xi on the Chinese leader’s visit to Washington.” Yeah, sounds like it. It might not have been the trip to Panda Express that Republican Senator Mike Lee was fantasizing about, but we guess offering to let Xi play Supermarket Sweep at the Pentagon is the next best thing.

The Guardian notes, though, that China is a “net exporter of weapons,” AKA they don’t need the US’s damn weapons, especially as they continue to ramp up their own manufacturing capabilities. (Does the US have anything left to sell, with Whiskey Pete blowing our American load all over the deserts of the Middle East with nothing to show for it?)

There is also the whole “Taiwan” of all this:

Before the [Perdue] interview, the Taiwanese deputy foreign minister, Chen Ming-chi, spoke of the severe military threat China posed. “Taiwan faces a severe situation in the Taiwan strait. Even though China’s economy is declining, it continues investing more resources into building military capacity. Under ‌this context, the US very much understands our defence needs,” he told reporters in Taipei.

If you read between the lines at the statements from Trump’s own government, though, this could be yet another example of Trump trying to look cool in front of guys with more power than him, and not meaningful in the sense of it being a thing that could actually happen:

After Perdue’s interview, the White House told the New York Times the US had no plans to sell arms to China, while the state department said: “US law prohibits arms sales to China and there is no offer or plan to sell arms to China.” […] Trump ​has not mentioned the sale ‌since last week’s summit, saying ‌only on Saturday that Xi understands his position on Taiwan. Perdue told CNBC ​on Friday that there had been ​no change in Taiwan policy by Trump, including on arms ​sales.

In other words, remember that Christ, Trump is a loser, he has a desperate need to impress, he has diarrhea of the mouth, and he was just probably talking out his ass trying to make himself look big and tough like Xi.

And that is who is in control of the United States of America.

We would say something about the 25th Amendment, but there’s not a person in Trump’s Cabinet who loves America enough to try to protect it from that babbling madman.

[Guardian]

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