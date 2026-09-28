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Wonkette

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Schmannity's avatar
Schmannity
7h

China can't be trusted with TikTok, but it can be with US weapons.

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Fifth Dentist's avatar
Fifth Dentist
7h

Ho. Lee. Shit.

Can you imagine if Biden had offered to sell US weapons to China?

He would have been tried on charges of treason.

Now it's just another day.

Speaking of days. Shouldn't we name one after our favorite president? Trumpsday would have to replace Sunday, to denote his existence as the MAGA lord and savior.

Sen. Foghorn said he wants to prevent the naming of buildings and structures after living people. He ain't say nothing about no days of the week!

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