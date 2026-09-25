Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee isn’t the same flavor of stupid as Tommy Tuberville or Ron Johnson. He’s this really childlike, worshipful Daddy issues flavor of stupid, where everything Daddy does just leaves him in awe, he just turns into jelly for any white conservative man he believes he’s supposed to defer to and obey.

He’s also stupid in a sad social conservative moral scold kind of way. All his various shades of stupid came out in that recent incident when Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon wasn’t classifying “Mormon” under the “Christian” heading for chaplain purposes. Lee whined and complained, and in response Hegseth’s Pentagon removed the “Christian” categorization altogether, keeping labels like “Evangelical” and “Church of Christ” instact. Lee declared victory like he really believed Hegseth doesn’t think Mormons are a cult anymore, like Hegseth hadn’t just decided that he would rather call nobody Christian than have to give the moniker to Mormons.

But sure, Mike, bow down before Pete Hegseth. Not sure how much more a man could debase himself after that.

But with Chinese communist dictator-for-life Xi Jinping in town, Mike Lee has his tongue out to bathe Dear Leader’s nuts. His own Dear Leader’s nuts. Yesterday on Fox Business Larry Kudlow asked Lee about the ways Donald Trump has been debasing himself and the United States in front of Xi, which as we all understand is part of Trump’s own Daddy issues when it comes to dictators with supreme power. (Kudlow didn’t ask it that way, he’s a bootlicker himself.)

And Mike Lee, with that stupid, submissive look on his face that we imagine is just genetic, started fantasizing about Donald Trump taking Xi to Panda Express.

LARRY KUDLOW: “Is President Trump being too nice and too good to President Xi? Going to the airport, you know? That’s pretty unusual. It’s hard to know what’s gonna come out of it. Some of your colleagues have been critical. I’m not being critical. I’m just wondering how you’ve– you’re a leading conservative voice. What are you thinking about all this?” SEN. MIKE LEE: “Larry, one of the many things I love about President Trump is that he is the consummate host. And when a foreign dignitary, whether from China or anywhere else, comes into town, he likes to show them around. He likes to show them the White House. I won’t be a bit surprised if he decides at one point to say, ‘President Xi, let’s go visit Panda Express and see what you think of their broccoli beef.’ I’d love to see that happen. That’s the kind of thing President Trump likes to do. He likes to figure out what people are interested in and makes sure he shows them a good time while they’re visiting.”

There is a lot there that’s embarrassing. That Lee is clearly fantasizing about this. That he’s using his fantasy about something that hasn’t even happened as a way to bathe his Dear Leader’s taint. That he’s such a white Utah Republican that he thinks the food court in the mall is an exotic ethnic food adventure.

That he thinks Panda Express serves real Chinese food.

That Panda Express is what he thinks Xi would be “interested in.”

Maybe afterward, they could throw Big Mac ketchup against the walls of the White House, so Xi can see how it works with exotic US American food!

As for other moments of Trump embarrassing the nation in front of Xi, well, there were a few. It’s surprising behavior for somebody who just accused China of election meddling, but we guess Xi and everybody else knew he didn’t mean it.

Here is Trump wincing and crying because AIRP’ANE TOO LOUD, while the dictator-for-life of China wasn’t scared of airp’ane.

Trump showed Xi his tacky dementia wall of presidents, especially the one where that is a picture of an autopen instead of a picture of Joe Biden. Ha ha!

Because making fun of former presidents in front of communist dictators with more power than you is just what American presidents do! Trump thought he was humiliating Joe Biden there, but no, he was humiliating the entire United States.

At the State Dinner last night, Trump invited all the guests to visit his ballroom, which does not exist yet, but said they were welcome to go walk around the hole in the ground where the East Wing of the White House used to be.

Can’t wait to see how the judge reacts to Trump’s next argument that Politico or CNN revealed sensitive national security information about his beloved ballroom baby bunker, now that he’s on camera inviting foreign spies and dignitaries to go see it.

Christ, what a dumbass.

Also during their meeting yesterday, Xi once again invoked the “Thucydides Trap,” which is humiliating every time he does it, as it explains the tensions that arise when a new global power emerges to, essentially, eventually, take the place of an existing world power. You can guess which country is which in this scenario.

Of course, Trump is far too ignorant and venal to understand what Xi is doing when he says that, and there’s not a person in that White House with the historical or geopolitical expertise to understand either.

Trump is probably just thrilled to learn Thucydides has a “U” in it, like “Dumocrat.”

A lot of people don’t know Thucydides has a “U” in it.

It should be of course noted that Trump has used Xi’s visit to praise China’s press corps, while attacking American journalists.

Other things have happened during Xi’s state visit to see President Dementia Dumps and his personal clown Natalie, but we’re too embarrassed for this country to type them out right now, so fuck it.

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