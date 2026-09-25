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Spotts1701's avatar
Spotts1701
29m

Someone pointed out on Bluesky that one of the symptoms of dementia is heightened sensitivity to light and sound.

Just an observation, mind you.

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Anarchy Pony's avatar
Anarchy Pony
34m

It's never really ceases to amaze me how fucking dumb these people are.

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