Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

Panther in the park update.

Today I went back and the kitty is still in the same place in the park. I think she likes me. Tomorrow I have a kitty backpack being delivered which I will need to get her home on my scooter, the hard carriers I currently have will not work. I have built up some trust with her and think I should be able to get her into the backpack. First thing will be a vet visit: scanned for a chip, general check up, and getting her spayed. then a slow introduction to Harry. Fingers crossed I can get this all to work!

You need to see the video, this kitty is so sweet.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-342603573?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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Whatwhomever's avatar
Whatwhomever
3h

At least he’s focused on the junk of grown men and not little kids. That’s a step up for a republican.

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