We talk a lot around here about how almost everything the American Right does is about “owning the libs.” And it’s true — so true that they are even willing to acknowledge it. One of the things I think about a lot is the way that so many of them, when Trump was first running for president, kept saying that one of the reasons they wanted him to win was because they were sick and tired of “SJWs” on Facebook (those were the days) calling them racist or sexist just for saying racist and sexist things and they wanted it to stop. Of course, the president has very little control over what people’s relatives and friends from high school think about them, but they apparently did not know that.

There is very little they want for the country that is not specifically about punishing those they consider their enemies. Any other concern they have or pretend to have can change in an instant so long as the end result is that the right people are hurt.

Take sex trafficking. Around the time that Trump was running for president, the Right decided that they were really concerned about sex trafficking. Not because of anything real that happened, mind you —this all very specifically started because of weird shit they made up about John Podesta and his brothers, stemming from the fact that they found it highly suspicious that two old Italian dudes would talk about pizza so much. It was also very specifically about attacking Hillary Clinton. It’s not like these people read actual articles about actual child sex trafficking and cared so much about the children that they grew concerned — which might involve having to actually vote for funding for shelters for teen runaways and the like. They just really hated Hillary Clinton.

Since then, they haven’t shut up about child sex trafficking — not real child sex trafficking, because that’s messy and probably involves having compassion for people they don’t much like to have compassion for, but imaginary child sex trafficking. The “buy a Wayfair cabinet, get a bonus child sex slave for free” kind of child sex trafficking.

However, it seems they are willing to put even that aside, along with many of their other “causes,” in order to rally behind Andrew Tate, who — unlike any of their silly imaginary targets — is actually facing charges of sex trafficking.

Of course, they’re also willing to put aside how importantly they feel about chastity and how much they hate premarital sex and all their other Christian morality about sex and sexuality to support him as well, but they had no problem doing that with Donald Trump, either. It’s not really a hard and fast rule so long as they personally like the “fornicators” in question.

Or, rather, if the “fornicators” in question do enough to hurt the people they want to see get hurt to cancel it out. In Tate’s case, he attacks feminists and trans people, encourages young men to embrace toxic masculinity — which, naturally, involves con-artistry, treating women like shit, and openly bragging about rape and sexual assault. You know, the exact sort of qualities that so dazzled them when it came to Donald Trump.

I mean, how can you not love a guy who calls a woman up to brag about raping her and tells young men that the best way to deal with a conflict with their girlfriends is "It's bang out the machete, boom in her face and grip her by the neck. Shut up, b**ch."

In recent weeks, Tate has been making the rounds on the right-wing pundit circuit, specifically to do interviews with Tucker Carlson and Noted Christian Woman Candace Owens, while he is under house arrest in Romania. You know, for all the rape and sex trafficking that he was allegedly doing (he confessed).

The accusations against Tate have something that none of the sex trafficking accusations that the Right has made have — actual complaining witnesses (who are not lunatics who think they were Tom Hanks’ brainwashed sex slave) and evidence that includes him confessing to rape. And yet, it’s this that they believe is a political “psyop.” In notoriously liberal … Romania. Sure. This, and not the shit that people literally made up because they didn’t like Hillary Clinton (or Tom Hanks), is the “psyop.”

During the interview that aired with Owens last week, Tate glossed right over all of his actual crimes against women, while Owens shared her thoughts on why she thinks women are responsible for all of the bad in the world.

Owens said she hoped that Tate would convert back to Christianity, but was very understanding of how inspired he felt when he traveled abroad to Middle Eastern countries where he could “feel God” because he was in a theocracy where women are forced to cover up. And she got how he could feel that way, on account of how the US and the UK are run by Satanists. This was rather interesting given her previous comments about “Sharia Law” and Muslims in general.

One interesting note — while Tate vastly downplayed what he was actually accused of with Carlson, he was pretty blunt about it with Owens and stated clearly that he had absolutely no regrets about anything he did, while she was eager to sit there and be the “cool girl” who totally understood his deal because her husband is British, unlike other American women who might see the video that got him kicked off of Big Brother — of him beating a woman with a belt — and not know that the woman in the video had come forward to say she was cool with it. Of course, he hasn’t been accused of consensual BDSM, he’s been accused, by seven women, of sex trafficking and rape.

Admittedly, I did not watch all of it because it is three and a half hours long and I don’t hate myself that much — but the message was clear throughout: Be as horrid as you like, do as much sex trafficking as you like, just so long as you really lean into that misogyny. As long as you hurt the right people.

