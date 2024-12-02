Never gets old.

Over the weekend, “documentary” “filmmaker” Dinesh D’Souza finally admitted what has been obvious to the rest of us for years: 2000 Mules, his 2022 propaganda filmstrip alleging massive voter fraud in the 2020 election, was a whole bunch of bullshit.

Of course anyone with more than two brain cells to rub together already knew this, but the “more than two brain cells to rub together” portion of the population excludes pretty much every MAGA loyalist, mountebank, toady, boot-licker, flunky, suck-up, sycophant, yes-man, lapdog, and lickspittle in the known and unknown universe. So.

D’Souza, a man whose judgment in all matters should have been forever disregarded the moment he and Laura Ingraham started dating each other on purpose 40 years ago, made the confession in a statement on his website. The whole thing is a hilarious jumble of finger-pointing at the people who provided the data that was supposed to prove his central point, mixed with all manner of defensive statements claiming the central premise of the film is still true. (It’s not, it never was, please go back to shilling fake Christmas trees, fewer of us will ever see the commercials and be reminded of your pathetic existence.)

“2000 Mules” was based on cell phone geolocation data collected and reviewed by True the Vote. An analysis of this data revealed highly suspicious patterns of certain cell phones, which were recorded in the location of ten or more dropboxes. This data was the premise of the film.

True the Vote, you will recall, is the Texas voting rights group that has spent the last decade trying to prove that voter fraud is rampant in American elections. The fact that it has never come anywhere near the universe of proving this allegedly immutable fact has in no way slowed it down.

Isn’t that neat? Voter fraud is True the Vote’s giant whale, and everything worked out fine for Captain Ahab, didn’t it? We don’t know, we only ever read the first couple of pages.

Anyway, because True the Vote sucks, D’Souza has decided to blame it for the whole debacle:

True the Vote provided my team with ballot drop box surveillance footage that had been obtained through open records requests. We were assured that the surveillance videos had been linked to geolocation cell phone data, such that each video depicted an individual who had made at least 10 visits to drop boxes. Indeed, it is clear from the interviews within the film itself that True the Vote was correlating the videos to geolocation data. We recently learned that surveillance videos used in the film may not have actually been correlated with the geolocation data.

“Recently” in this case would be over two years ago, when news organizations thoroughly debunked every assertion made in the movie. This is two years after Regency Books, the publisher of the film’s companion tome, recalled and pulped every copy of the book because of a “publishing error.” D’Souza at the time blamed the publisher for missing a “significant error,” because as the writer, it certainly could not have been his fault that bad info showed up in his manuscript.

After some more hemming and hawing, D’Souza gets to the heart of the matter, which is that he is very, very sorry that one of the alleged “mules” was publicly identified as a Georgia man named Mark Andrews, who was then subjected to the usual barrage of threats from MAGA lunatics:

I apologize to Mr. Andrews. I make this apology not under the terms of a settlement agreement or other duress, but because it is the right thing to do, given what we have now learned.

Yep, we are absolutely convinced that this apology has nothing to do with the still-pending lawsuit Andrews filed against D’Souza and the film’s distributor, Salem Media Group. Just as we’re sure it had nothing to do with Salem this past June issuing its own apology to Andrews and pulling the film from all its distribution platforms.

Amazingly — or perhaps not, if you know anything about what a lying sack of crap Dinesh D’Souza has been for his entire for-lack-of-a-better-word career — the filmmaker still insists that despite his admission that the True the Vote data supporting the central thesis of his film has turned out to be a whole bunch of bullshit, this still in no way undermines said thesis, somehow:

We continue to have confidence in their work and also in the basic message of “2000 Mules,” … that there was systematic election fraud sufficient to call the outcome into question. We also continue to have faith that True the Vote’s underlying geolocation data and analysis uncovered highly suspicious cell phone travel patterns … While the video in the film created an incorrect inference as to Mr. Andrews, the underlying premise of the film holds true.

Sure, don’t let all the investigations by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations that disproved your theories stop you.

What’s funny here is how all the rats, who were so happy to make this movie and push it when they thought there was some money to be had., are pointing fingers trying to blame each other for the outcome now that there is a chance it will cost them money instead. Salem Media said in its apology in June that it had relied on the word of D’Souza and True the Vote that the information in the movie is correct. Now here is D’Souza trying to separate himself from True the Vote by claiming he relied on its word that the data was good.

We can’t wait to find out who True the Vote blames for this debacle. Joe Biden, probably.

