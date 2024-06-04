Salem Media Group (little on the nose there, no?), the right-wing Christian media company that produced Dinesh D’Souza’s 2022 documentary 2000 Mules, has issued an apology for all of the lies pushed in it and pulled it from all platforms. So, if you haven’t seen 2000 Mules yet and really want to, you’ll probably have to pry it out of your great uncle’s cold, dead VCR.

To refresh your memory, 2000 Mules was not some kind of David Attenborough-esque look into the fascinating world of the mules who carry people around the Grand Canyon, but rather an entirely fictional exposé into the election workers D’Souza was convinced — or rather, tried to convince others — rigged the election.

It was a huge hit among the kind of people who were desperate to believe that the 2020 election was stolen from them and also not at all bothered by being told outright lies.

“In publishing the film and the book,” the company said in a press release, “we relied on representations made to us by Dinesh D’Souza and True the Vote, Inc. ("TTV") that the individuals depicted in the videos provided to us by TTV, including Mr. Andrews, illegally deposited ballots. We have learned that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has cleared Mr. Andrews of illegal voting activity in connection with the event depicted in 2000 Mules.”

“It was never our intent that the publication of the 2000 Mules film and book would harm Mr. Andrews,” they continued. “We apologize for the hurt the inclusion of Mr. Andrews’ image in the movie, book, and promotional materials have caused Mr. Andrews and his family. We have removed the film from Salem’s platforms, and there will be no future distribution of the film or the book by Salem.”

Why would publishing video of a man depositing ballots for himself and his family, with voiceover intoning he is doing “a crime” and “these are fraudulent votes,” harm Mr. Andrews? Who could even imagine that?

Oh right, everyone, given how absolutely rabid and violent Trump supporters were over what they believed was a stolen election. I mean, we saw what they did on January 6.

I hate to say it, but my first instinct here is “Ohhhh … they’re scared now that people will really think it’s rigged and not bother to vote.” You know, like how Donald Trump suddenly softened on mail-in ballots?

It is quite possible that I am right, since I almost always am (it’s a gift … and a curse) when it comes to things like this, but I obviously don’t have any proof for that. Except for the fact that they also produce shows hosted by Charlie Kirk, Todd Starnes and Dennis Prager, all of whom are known to tell a whole lot of easily disprovable lies.

Although, even more likely, it sure does read like a defamation-suit mandated apology, since Salem Media presumably does not want to have to fork over nearly a billion dollars, like Fox News was forced to with Dominion Voting Services, for just about exactly the same sort of libel.

Still, it’s nice for Mark Andrews to get some vindication after everything he’s been through. Perhaps they’ll even think twice before ruining nice people’s lives with easily disprovable lies? (They probably will not.)

