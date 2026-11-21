After failing to jail Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Jack Smith, James Comey, John Brennan, the guy who threw that sandwich, or even the Hamburglar, Donald Trump’s Justice Department is apparently trying a new tactic in going after Dear Leader’s enemies. The DOJ this week assigned Bill Essayli, the top federal prosecutor in Los Angeles, to lead a criminal investigation into the 2022 raid of Trump’s trash palace in Florida and special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation of all those documents Trump took with him when he left office.

You may very well be asking yourself, “Hang on a moment, didn’t those dipshits already try several times to ‘investigate the investigation’ and come up with bupkis?”

Well sure, but they all quit because they haven’t managed to scrape up any evidence at all to prove some “Grand Conspiracy” behind the by-the-book investigations of Trump. As the New York Times helpfully explains (gift link), if the DOJ can’t show that criminal mastermind Joe Biden weaponized the entire federal government to crush Trump, then maybe it can still please Dear Leader by finding some itty bitty crimes in various parts of the various investigations.

Essayli will “focus narrowly on the question of whether agents and prosecutors broke the law four years ago when they searched Mar-a-Lago,” since that turned up all those classified papers stored in bathtub next to the toilet with the chandelier — as well as the underreported boxes on the stage in the public ballroom, but those aren’t as funny. The move, the Times says, “suggested that the central theory of the case — that the various investigations into Mr. Trump over the past 10 years or so were part of a single conspiracy to hurt his political prospects — may not be legally viable.”

Gosh, it’s just like a crime procedural on TV! If the investigation can’t show that there was a huge conspiracy to bring down Trump, the investigators can switch gears and go after the already-fired FBI agents who got a legal warrant to search the trash palace, and maybe Trump will be satisfied? Especially if one of the agents spelled out “HILLARY DID IT” in seashells?

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As the Times notes, this strategy also gives Essayli something to do after a federal judge ruled last month that Essayli “has been illegally serving in his post in Los Angeles after remaining in the job beyond the 120-day limit set by law for acting U.S. attorneys.” The DOJ plans to appeal that ruling, but apparently Essayli needs to be kept occupied.

You may remember his name from his multiple failures to convince grand juries to indict protesters for “attacking” immigration goons who had not actually been assaulted, or for his more recent role in trying to throw out tens of thousands of ballots from legitimate California voters on the pretext that maybe a list said they weren’t really citizens. So you just know he’ll do a bang-up job looking into the Mar-a-Lago raid, or at least lying to reporters about it.

As for the purged FBI agents Essayli’s been sent to pester, the Times notes that they were subpoenaed this last summer to appear before a Florida grand jury, in hopes that they’d admit the Mar-a-Lago raid was illegal. Except oops, sorry; the former agents’ attorneys said in court filings that if the agents were compelled to testify to a grand jury their clients

“will each detail their firsthand memories of investigating a properly predicated allegation that then-citizen Trump had unlawfully retained hundreds of highly classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence.” “This recollection,” the lawyers added, “would also include clients’ factually supported opinions on why and how such retention put the country’s national security at risk.”

Makes one wonder why the DOJ thinks Essayli will turn up anything different, but maybe some of the agents’ paperwork wasn’t filed with the correct cover letter.

Also, there’s a question about whether the agents can testify before a grand jury at all, since they’re under a gag order by Judge Aileen Cannon barring Jack Smith and everyone who worked for him from discussing the documents investigation or Smith’s report on it. Cannon has not yet answered the agents’ lawyers on that one. Now we guess she’ll have to decide whether the shitcanned agents can talk to Essayli, too.

In other news, our infrastructure hasn’t collapsed yet, so that’s a win.

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[NYT (gift link) / Politico]

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