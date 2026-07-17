This is his ‘Women on base, you guys better be careful’ face.

Earlier this week, Secretary of WAR Pete Hegseth announced that the United States military was about to start testing all servicemembers over 30 for “low testosterone,” and not because they are concerned about bone density. Well, not that kind of bone density, anyway. Like many on the weird part of the internet, Hegseth and friends have got it into their heads that high testosterone men are super bad ass, musclebound and macho, while “Low T” men are wimpy girlymen who care about things like basic human rights and vote for Democrats and what have you.

Obligatory Charles Atlas reference

For what it’s worth, “High T” is not actually a good thing. Not only can it result in acne, testicular shrinking (and at a time where all of these same weirdos are into ballmaxxing!), and infertility but also, rather ironically, excess testosterone actually converts into estrogen, which can cause gynecomastia, otherwise known as “manboobs.”

But hey, that’s the kind of thing you’d only know if you were intellectually capable of getting your medical information from places other than X the Everything App.

As you might imagine, the Fox News talking heads are very excited about this — Jesse Watters in particular, who could not stop smiling from ear-to-ear talking about how guys who don’t have “Low T” will take it anyway and ostensibly become rapists.

“You know what’s going to happen? The guys that don’t need it are gonna take it — triple boost. And then they’re going to get out there and women on base, you better be careful,” Waters said. “Port calls, women in Asia, you better be careful. Because these guys are going to be wild animals and you better watch out.”

I agree they should be careful, given that women in the military are not only more likely to be raped by their fellow American soldiers than killed in combat, but they are also more likely to be killed by their fellow American soldiers than killed in combat, frequently as a result of being in a romantic relationship with them.

Of course, it very likely does not register to Jesse Watters that he is insinuating that the testosterone injection will cause these men to become rapists, because he probably just thinks of it as some kind of “Well, boys pumped up on testosterone will be boys pumped up on testosterone!” type thing. That it doesn’t count as rape because they’re not wearing balaclavas and attacking women in alleyways. They’re just being cheeky, having a little fun, sticking their dicks in women without their consent, like you do, because the testosterone just makes them whimsical like that.

This comes after several right-wing pundits have, weirdly, come out in defense of Graham Platner amid the accusations of sexual assault from his ex-girlfriend. Adam Carolla, always a charmer, claimed that what Platner did was “basic drunken blue collar dude behavior.”

“People get weird with this stuff,” he asserted, “but I would say most every guy I know did what he’s being accused of at one point or another with their girlfriend at some point after a night of drinking.”

For the record, I would not be remotely surprised to discover that “most every guy” Adam Carolla knows is a rapist, as it would be hard to imagine who else would hang out with him.

“It’s basically like: I’m drunk, I’m horny, I weigh 50 pounds more than you, we’re gonna have sex, it’s not really rape because we sleep in the same bed and I’m just gonna pass out and then the next day I won’t really remember what happened but I’ll buy you some flowers. It’s a basic drunken dude thing,” he said, describing what is, in fact, “really rape” (unless the woman consented, which does not appear to factor into this for Carolla).

For the record, however, having sex with a person without their consent is rape. This isn’t actually hard. Carolla also whined that there need to be degrees of rape like there are for murder — which there already are. First degree involves the use of a weapon, kidnapping, multiple rapists, and other severe situations, second degree is when the victim is in some way physically or mentally incapacitated, and third degree is non-consensual sexual intercourse without any of those aggravating factors.

Of course, it’s unlikely that this is what Carolla was talking about. I think we can probably assume that he thinks there should be a special kind of category for men who, sure, have sex with women without their consent but think that said women shouldn’t make such a big deal about it. Also like, guys who don’t need to have their bright futures ruined just because they accidentally stuck their penis inside of a woman who did not want them to do that.

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What’s actually kind of sad is that it appears as though Carolla actually once knew what rape was, as at one point during his tenure on Loveline he said, “Rape is not a sexual crime. It is not sexual. Rape is a violent crime ... it’s a violent crime, where you cum at the end. It’s no different than if you robbed a liquor store ... and then came” — which, frankly, is a pretty good way of putting it.

It also doesn’t matter, by the way, if they are “horny” at the time. There are many, many crimes that involve sexual arousal for those committing them that have nothing to do with actual sexual intercourse. If you have pyrophilia and you go and set a house on fire while you’re drunk and have a boner, it’s not less of a crime than if you did it while sober and flaccid.

The thing is, these guys just know their audience. They know they have an audience full of men who don’t want to be told that sexual assault is a problem, who don’t want to be told that they can’t have sex with a woman just because she doesn’t want to have sex with them. They don’t want to be told that they are “bad guys.”

Unfortunately for said audience, if they are a soldier who takes a bunch of extra testosterone and goes out on a rape spree or a “drunk guy” who comes home and rapes his girlfriend, they can still go to prison regardless of what their favorite pundits have told them.

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