Wonkette

Wonkette

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Lionel “8647” Hutz's avatar
Lionel “8647” Hutz
24m

Given that, medically speaking, unless you have a crushed or missing testicle, this is all hooey, the question is, who in the White House has a profit position in the company that will be doing all the testing.

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Ambiance Chaser's avatar
Ambiance Chaser
24m

One can just see the Epstein-envy exude from Jesse's pores.

(And for the record, Jesse is beyond the "man boobs" stage of his T-ness.) . . .

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