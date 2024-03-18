Donald Trump Did Not Mean A Literal Bloodbath This Particular Time! Fake News!
Today's news of the world!
Halllooooo, it is Monday. Let’s see what was in the news.
Trump is very mad because he specifically said the AUTO INDUSTRY would be a “bloodbath” if he loses, must say AUTO INDUSTRY.
Trump something something “best people” something something “no collusion!”
Mike Pence is not endorsing Trump, he is the bravest American of all the brave Americans.
Tommy Tuberville is real sick and gotdamn tiiiired of Satan!
Who was on the Sunday shows this week? Buncha dicks named “Mike.”
If y’all are heating your houses with fetuses, you’d better stop that, per the Liberty Counsel.
An update on those Canadian idiots who fled to Russia to get away from the pride flags!
And of course Wonkette had its morning tabs.
And CHAPTER TWENTY of that novel we’ve been serializing every Monday!
And we had a couple livestreams, but meh, you can go find those on the website.
See you bright and early with some tabs!
OK bye.
