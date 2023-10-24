Donald Trump had a good day yesterday and his brain is just fine.

Donald Trump had a good day yesterday and his brain is just fine.

It helps to keep typing it. And by “helps,” we mean it helps distract us from how old Joe Biden is.

Yesterday, Donald Trump had a big epiphany and/or revelation onstage, as he discussed how “U” and S” spell both “US” and “Us.”

Loading video

TRUMP: I’m for us! You know how you spell “us,” right? You spell “us” “U-S!” I just picked that up. Has anyone ever thought of that?

He just picked that up.

I just picked that up, couple of days I’m reading, and it said “us,” and I said, you know, you think about it, “us” equals “U-S!” Isn’t that … Now if we say something genius they’ll never say it.

Genius.

You know, we get 25, 30, 40, 50, 80,000, 100,000 people to speeches, they’ve never said Trump’s a great speaker. Never said, never heard it.

All those Trump speeches with 100,000 people in the audience. It’s like the “Eras” tour.

I said to my people, do you think they’ll ever acknowledge? I must be doing OK, except I’m a very handsome person, so I guess a lot of you want to see. They want to sit and look at me. It’s like a beauty pageant!

Donald Trump had a good day yesterday and his brain is just fine.

In the same speech, Trump fawned and fawned all over Viktor Orbán, who is one of his favorite strongman fascists in the entire world. Called him “probably one of the strongest leaders anywhere in the world.” Explained that he’s “the leader of Turkey.”

In the course of his babbling, Trump claimed that the United States had no terrorist attacks while he was president. As factchecker to the stars Daniel Dale explains, “the claim is inaccurate even if he was referring specifically to attacks by Islamic extremists.” Then he goes into detail on all the terrorist attacks America suffered during those four years, and even includes the white supremacist terrorist attacks, which really got their sea legs during the Trump presidency, for reasons still entirely unknown.

Donald Trump had a good day yesterday and his brain is just fine.

And speaking of distinguishing between terrorist attacks by Islamic extremists and terrorist attacks by the types of people who have Trump stickers on their trucks, at one point Trump was really two-fingering that dick, getting all lathered up about reinstating his Muslim ban. And he angrily said that if you “don’t like our religion, then we don’t want you in our country, and you are not getting in.”

Loading video

“Our religion.”

Let’s not get distracted by the fact that Trump knows absolutely nothing about “our religion.” No one was asking Hitler to recite the books of the Bible from memory.

Donald Trump had a good day yesterday and he’s kind of a total fucking Nazi.

Standing around yesterday and talking to reporters, Trump explained that he is not indicted. No, no, no. This is all Joe Biden. Trump is not indicted. MAYBE YOU ARE THE INDICTED.

Loading video

TRUMP: We did nothing wrong. We did nothing wrong. This is all Biden, indictments and impeachments and this is all about Biden, he can’t do anything right. The only thing they know how to do is cheat in elections and election fraud. This is all Biden stuff. All of these indictments that you see. I was never indicted. Practically never heard the word. It wasn’t a word that registered.

The question was about how, if he keeps insisting Sidney Powell wasn’t his lawyer, isn’t he worried he won’t be covered by attorney-client privilege? Nobody thought to ask afterward any questions like “Wait, did you just … did you just say you’re not indicted?” or “How many fingers?” It is one of the world’s great mysteries how totally competent reporters turn into absolute dipshits in this man’s presence, utterly unable to ask a reasonable followup. One can only assume it’s an airborne disease.

Donald Trump had a good day yesterday and his brain is just fine.

At one point yesterday, Trump said that Kim Jong-un is “getting very worried” and that he “thinks Biden is a total …” before cutting himself off and saying he can’t use the word, but it is a “very bad word.” We feel like prosecutors in Trump’s classified documents trial might be curious when the last time Trump talked to Kim was.

At another point yesterday, Trump said, “I don’t mind being Nelson Mandela,” because he doesn’t mind.

He said the New York judge defrauded him because “I have a house that’s very valuable.” He then proceeded to claim his house is worth “100 times more than the number they used.” Or maybe 50 to 100. Which could mean Mar-a-Lago is worth $1.8 billion, in his mind.

He miiiiiiight have blabbed out a wee bit of classified information about the attack he ordered that assassinated Iranian General Qassem Suleimani. Would Trump ever do something like that?

In summary and in conclusion, you haven’t lived until you’ve seen Trump fantasize about punching Joe Biden in the face. "I'd hit him right in that fake nose. He'd have plastic lying all over the floor,” he said. He did hand motions. He appeared to believe they were manly hand motions.

Loading video

Donald Trump had a good day yesterday and his brain is just fine.

[videos via Acyn]

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?