When Donald Trump gets pouty and shouty, his aides have a repertoire of ways to cheer him up, like telling him his crowds are the biggest, showing him flattering headlines from rightwing outlets, or watching videos of children being taken from their parents at the border in 2018. But to really help him feel better, there’s nothing like letting him sit in a big truck like a big boy!

Since he was evicted nearly four years ago, Trump couldn’t play Big Bad Trucker on the White House lawn yesterday, but before a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, he did get to ride around the airport tarmac in a great big gleaming white garbage truck — and not one of the shark-attracting electric garbage trucks, no thanks — bedecked with flags and his campaign logo.

Just in case you don’t live entirely online, here’s why any of this happened: Trumpworld — and far too many credulous mainstream media outlets — is still clinging to its attempt to be SUPER OFFENDED by an edited clip of Joe Biden saying the racist comedian’s racist joke about Puerto Rico at Trump’s campaign rally Sunday was “garbage.”

Just to remind you: Biden said that “the only garbage I see floating out there is his supporter’s — his — his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American.” But if you end the audio right where Biden pauses, it sounded like Biden said all Trump supporters are garbage, because apostrophes are invisible on video. The White House issued a clarification Wednesday, but of course Trumpers insist that’s just crazy, because they heard what they wanted to hear, spoken English is never ambiguous, and only Republicans get the benefit of the doubt anyway. Even news outlets that should know better (we’re looking at you, AP) framed the clarification as an attempt to make an excuse for the “gaffe,” so kudos to CBS News for putting the two potential meanings right in the headline.

Anyhow, here’s Trump compounding the lies as he harangued reporters, lying that Biden had insulted the “250 million Americans” who support Trump, which would be quite a feat considering that there are only about 186.5 million total registered voters, in a population of around 335 million.

Notice the very presidential moment around 12 seconds in, when Trump tries several times to grab the door handle of the truck, and almost stumbles while doing so. We should also add that Fox News is solely responsible for titling the video “Garbage Comments: Trump holds event from garbage truck.”

Hey, let’s take another look at that. ENHANCE:

After finally getting into the truck, Trump carefully explicated his very funny joke in his garbage remarks, just in case anyone didn’t get it: “How do you like my garbage truck? This is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden.”

Trump took a couple questions, insisting once again that he hadn’t heard the racist joke and that everyone in Puerto Rico loves him because he was better for them than any other president ever, so no need to apologize. Or as the AP put it,

“I love Puerto Rico and Puerto Rico loves me,” Trump said from the garbage truck. He ended the brief appearance by telling reporters: “I hope you enjoyed this garbage truck. Thank you very much.” When he took the stage a short time later, he was still wearing the orange vest.

Later, during his rally, where he was still wearing the garbage truck Halloween costume, and while making excuses for why he almost fell into the truck, Trump managed to mention how hot the truck driver was. He did not, however, tell the crowd how the truck driver measures up to Arnold Palmer.

He also told the crowd at that Kamala Harris’s recent rally with Beyoncé, the crowd booed Beyoncé, and booed Kamala Harris, because bless his heart, History’s Oldest Grandpa just lives in whatever world his staffers create for him, doesn’t he?

It was the best day Trump has had in a long time, and we sure hope his staff have hired another big truck for him to play in next Tuesday night. He could probably use the distraction.

