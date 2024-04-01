Uh oh! It’s your DINNER HOUR Wonkette newsletter of news! Why? Um, because we didn’t send it out earlier is why.

Here is your Monday news.

Can you believe that Donald Trump’s genius wonderful huge company’s stock is already in the shitter? Yes, you can?

MAGA idiots spent the weekend APPALLED that Joe Biden singlehandedly invented a holiday called Trans Day of Visibility to COMPLETELY REPLACE Easter.

Did any other holidays COMPLETELY REPLACE Easter? Robyn examined!

Another holiday happened on Monday. It was the one of the April Fools. Elon Musk participated, like a guy who understands how jokes work.

In more shocking news, Donald Trump is responding to the New York judge’s orders to stop attacking his family by attacking his family some more.

The Sunday shows were full of assholes defending Trump’s violent rhetoric.

What happened this day in Labor History? Wouldn’t you like to know!

Plus, we had these tabs:

And this 22nd chapter of that novel Wonkette’s been serializin’.

And since it was Easter there were all those Easter things at the White House, where Jill Biden read books and children rolled eggs and whatnot. To see all the livestreams you missed, you may hit up the site Wonkette dot com.

See you bright and early for tabs!

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?