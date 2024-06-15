This is Doktor Zoom’s cat Thornton! He is having a week!

Happy Weekend!

Today is the 12th anniversary of Nik Wallenda (of The Flying Wallendas!) becoming the first person to walk a tightrope across Niagara Falls, which honestly seems like a very poor idea to me. Also, tomorrow, in addition to being Father’s Day, is also Waterfall Day — which I do not recommend you celebrate by walking a tightrope across one, because that actually seems like a very bad idea for non-Flying Wallendas.

Your present this week is unrelated to that, because frankly I couldn’t find anything cool related to any holiday or anniversary of today!

It is a video of all of the kinky shit they had — including ideas for sex robots and Salvador Dalí's "Dream of Venus" house — at the 1938 World Fair. It’s a pretty useful thing to have in a world where people seem to like to pretend as though recreational sex was discovered in the late 1960s.

Courtesy of r/ObscureMedia. Enjoy!

Talk amongst yourselves!