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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
2h

OT: Oh, really?

"Onlookers were left in shock Tuesday after the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu openly boasted on live television about a successful "influence" campaign waged on American leaders to push the U.S. into launching its deeply unpopular war against Iran."

https://bsky.app/profile/rawstory.com/post/3muhlfljadu2f

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Lance Thrustwell's avatar
Lance Thrustwell
1h

I declare that all public lands are to be named after... {deep breath} Johann Gambolputty de von Ausfernschplendenschlittercrasscrenbonfrieddiggerdingledangledongledunglebursteinvonknackerthrasherapplebangerhorowitzticolensicgranderknottyspelltinklegrandlichgrumblemeyerspelterwasserkurstlichhimbleeisenbahnwagengutenabendbitteeinnürnburgerbratwustlegerspurtenmitzweimacheluberhundsfutgumberabershönendankerkalbsfleischmittleraucher von Hautkopft...

of Ulm!

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