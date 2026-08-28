Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
43m

And now I had to go and find more landform "nyms:"

toponym (the general classification of these, i.e. a proper noun of a specific place)

geonym (proper name for a geographical feature on Earth)

cosmonyms (features outside of earth)

oronym (for mountains and hills)

drymonym (forests)

insulonym (islands)

speelonym (caves)

There are also more specific classifications for other water bodies:

helonyms (swamps, marshes, bogs)

limnonyms (lakes and ponds)

oceanonyms (well you can guess this one)

pelagonyms (seas and bays)

potamonyms (rivers and streams)

Delightful!

Wikipedia has even more: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Toponymy

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Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
18m

OT: Aaaand the Happy Hour article is done. I usually have these in the can by Thursday tops, but one of the other bartenders is having a fistfight with her landlord and I'm covering her shifts so she can find a moving company/lawyer/therapist. Dear God. I need booze. And it's 10 AM. This week... just, this week.

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