Once upon a time, Elon Musk stood at a podium at a Donald Trump MAGA rally, wearing a black MAGA hat, and announced, “I’m not just MAGA, I’m DARK GOTHIC MAGA!” — which, more than anything else, was an insult to all goths everywhere (except the Trumpy goths on TikTok, but trust me when I tell you that is not a rabbit hole you want to go down). He’s spent the last five years turning what used to be a reasonably entertaining and informative hellsite into a skeevy, Nazi-forward, MAGA hellsite that also happens to be replete with AI CSAM.

And just yesterday, during a chat with Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times’ DealBook summit, this man had the gall to claim he has no idea what MAGA even is and is actually just a moderate kind of guy.

Obligatory.

Musk claimed that his real reason for spending all of that money — a mere bagatelle of roughly half a billion US dollars — on Republicans in the midterms was to prevent a situation where “one party” controlled the presidency, the House and the Senate, claiming he didn’t want Republicans or Democrats to have that amount of power.

“My motivations were very simple, which is just to to sort of have have like one — one of either the the the House, Senate or or presidency be Republican in ‘29 and not have just a, um sort of, in the worst case scenario, a supermajority of Democrats. I'm not in favor of a supermajority of of Republicans either,” he explained, apparently unaware that if his plan had worked, that is exactly what he would have created.

“So, you know, I think I'm ideologically quite moderate, although that, you know, I don't think I have like, you know, any kind of extreme political views,” he said, with a straight face, telling Sorkin, “You've known me for a long time. I mean, can you think of some extreme view that I have?”

This would have been a good opportunity for Sorkin to bring up some of the approximately 80 bajillion “extreme positions” Elon Musk has, starting with the racism and the whole “white genocide” shit he’s so obsessed with, the pogroms he’s been instigating in the UK, the Hitler salutes, but he did not take it. It might have been uncivil to actually name those things.

“I’m not MAGA,” Musk said after Sorkin suggested that some people might find his “MAGA” stuff pretty extreme, “If that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don’t have that.”

“There are positives and negatives in both parties,” he added.

It’s not terribly surprising that he’s had this change of heart, especially given his fear that these incoming Democrats will send him to prison.

He spent $500 million on the midterm elections and lost miserably. Tesla and SpaceX lost $450 billion in value after that loss. He’s had to stop production on his precious Cybertrucks because no one wanted to buy them, probably both because they are hideous and because no one wants to drive around in a car that confirms that they are a giant asshole to everyone they drive past.

The world, it seems, did an “epic vulgar roast” of his whole life, a life that has since blown up like a Cybertruck full of fireworks in Vegas.

Now, it would be very easy to just start listing all of the horrific things he’s said and done over the past few years, all of the terrible things and people he’s platformed, all of the evidence available that he is a fascist, racist, misogynistic, transphobic ignorant fuckbag, and equally easy, as it is certain The New York Times is eager to do, to sweep it all under the rug and make him the new face of reason and moderation.

But you know what? I say we do neither of those things (partly because we will be here all day if I get started on the first, and we all already know that shit anyway). I say we look at it this way — we won. We fucking won! Not only did we win the midterms, not only did we beat the 500 million dollars he spent on this election, we also beat the 44 billion dollars he spent trying to push the country to the far right. He bought Twitter so that he could decrease the influence of legitimate journalists, of the Left in general, and increase the influence of the Catturds and the Andrew Tates and all the angry little incels and white nationalists out there crying about how superior they are.

For a while, it worked. It really did. He helped get Donald Trump elected again. He got himself into the White House too, where he managed to cause enough damage in four months to kill around 700,000 people worldwide. He chased the vast majority of non-Nazis right off Twitter and into the loving arms of BlueSky, Mastodon, Threads and “literally just anywhere else.”

He platformed the absolute worst people in the world, he showed everyone just how awful he was, and the world said “Oof. No thank you!”

Now that it’s stopped working, he wants to pretend it never happened. He wants to pretend he was just a smol bean who didn’t hurt anybody and doesn’t even know what MAGA is. And I’ll tell you. Deep in my heart, deep in my soul, I actually don’t care.

He did a lot of real bad shit. Unforgivable shit that we should not forget. But if he wants to stop doing all that bad shit, if he decides it’s not worth it to spend $500 million to try to buy elections? Fuck it, I’m not going to say “No, keep being a monster, please.”

It’s not a redemption arc for him, it’s a victory for us. It’s a vibe shift. I say we take it as such.

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Here’s what I actually want. I want every one of these creeps to decide they want to memory hole their MAGA phase the way I try to memory hole my high school hippie phase (don’t worry, I only pretended to like jam bands). I want them all to be deeply embarrassed by it. I want them to try to at least fake being better people, because I believe that the people they have been, the people they are now, have caused a whole lot of harm in the world and I would like them to stop doing that as soon as humanly possible.

I would also like Elon Musk to stop causing harm, and if “Oh no, I’m not MAGA, I’m totally a moderate” is the story he needs to tell himself, I don’t really give a shit. I don’t care about his feelings, his hopes or his dreams, I’m never going to think he is a good or decent person, but I do want the bleeding to stop.

To be clear, this doesn’t mean that it will not be absolutely motherfucking delightful should the government expropriate SpaceX and Starlink and deport his ass, because it sure as hell will be. We can all enjoy that, just as we can enjoy this vibe shift and exploit it for all it is worth. For America.

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