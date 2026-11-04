Wonkette

Wonkette

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CakesWeLike's avatar
CakesWeLike
2h

From me, and every other sound-minded Brit... THANK YOU, AMERICA!

I just wish Fukui could have been here to see this. Oh the snark he would be delivering right now.

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GrumperDem's avatar
GrumperDem
3h

“I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible. There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.”

— Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), at the January 6 hearings.

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