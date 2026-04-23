Pick your fighter. (Musk, screengrab on the gross Stephen Miller’s Wife podcast, Pedro Sánchez speaking at the Progressive Mobilisation Conference in Barcelona.)

There’s more fallout this week from what looks like it was just an amazing conference in Barcelona, the first-ever Progressive Mobilisation Conference. It was progressive leaders from all over the world! They mobilised! With an “s,” because the conference happened in Europe, and not because they are teenage girls going through that phase where they make their lowercase “a”-s like typewriters and now they have discovered British spellings and they are officially “cultured”!

The other day, Greg Gutfeld was on Fox News clinging to his blanky, begging for the authorities to arrest Tim Walz for treason for daring to criticize Dear Leader abroad. And we will have another one of those by the end of this post!

But did you know that you can be accused of treason by inbred idiot Americans, especially the kind that was born a poor white supremacist in apartheid South Africa, even if you are not yourself an American? Yes, it is true! Because when you are a white supremacist desperate to preserve Your Way Of Life, you can call anything treason! Just like you can indict the Southern Poverty Law Center for the explicit purpose of avenging the Ku Klux Klan, and say it’s because they did “fraud” to their donors, who are over here throwing them money and begging for them to fraud them harder. As they should be!

Point is, Elon Musk, that patriotic American, has accused Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón of España of, um, well, treason, on account of what he said at the big gay progressive conference in Bar-thay-lo-na. Sure, Captain Ken Mound, whatever you say. What do words even mean?

As you can see, Elon was responding to notable famous political thinker “Humble Flow,” who posted part of Sánchez’s speech, calling it “the worst betrayal in European history.” (You can peruse their Twitter account to see what other things they consider “betrayals” in European history. You will be not surprised!)

And Elon said, “Dirty Sánchez is guilty of high treason.” High treason! Against what? Against America? Against Spain? Europe? Or just against white supremacists, haha spoiler, that is it.

Did you know you can “treason” white supremacists? Well the Trump Department of Justice does, which is why they are arresting the Southern Poverty Law Center for it!

Here is what Sánchez said that crawled so far up Elon’s ass and gave him the white supremacist anger tingles:

“Le quiero decir a la derecha y a la ultraderecha que se oponen que España es hija de la migración y no va a ser madre de la xenofobia.”

¿Claro?

Now this time in English:

“I want to tell the Right and the far Right who oppose this that Spain is a child of migration and will not become the mother of xenophobia.”

Damn fuckin’ right, it’s claro.

As Spanish news radio website Onda Cero explains, Sánchez was defending his new program to “regularize” approximately 500,000 undocumented immigrants. He calls it an “act of justice” and also just a good thing for Spain, an effort to “acknowledge the reality of nearly half a million people who already form part of our everyday lives.” There are of course requirements and guidelines for how and when one must apply — they have to show that they have lived in Spain for more than five months, and that they aren’t criminals, por ejemplo — but yeah. American MAGA Nazis have their ways of handling immigration, Sánchez has a different one.

(It’s notable that, while the American Right has fearful fantasies of Europe being completely overrun by Muslims, and while there are indeed lots of Muslim immigrants in Spain, the largest number of undocumented migrants, by far, is from Latin America. Just to drive the point home that we’re looking at two responses to what is in many ways the exact same issue.)

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Onda Cero notes that for poor, oppressed, pasty-white man-booby Elon Musk — bad genetics from what we can see! — this is not remotely the first time he’s called Sánchez a traitor, or even that he’s made his exact same “dirty Sánchez is a traitor to Spain” remark. (Because Elon is basically a friendless hybrid of a divorced dad and a 12-year-old boy, he thinks “dirty Sánchez” is hysterical, and he’s going to say it over and over again until someone laughs.)

In February, Elon responded to a tweet from British racist anti-migrant extremist Tommy Robinson — also an absolute loser with few friends even among British conservatives, these guys are all a lot alike — whining that Sánchez “should be arrested,” back when he announced the migrant regularization plan. And Elon said:

Spanish Treason Law Understander Elon Musk, checking in!

Also two weeks before, this time with a poop emoji:

This time Sánchez was a tyrant and traitor, to the people of Spain. But why? Well, if you expand that tweet:

First, we will change the law in Spain to hold platform executives legally accountable for many infringements taking place on their sites.



Second, we will turn algorithmic manipulation and amplification of illegal content into a new criminal offense.



Third, we will implement a hate and polarization footprint system to track, quantify, and expose how digital platforms fuel division and amplify hate.



Fourth, Spain will ban access to social media for minors under the age of 16. Platforms will be required to implement effective age verification systems — not just checkboxes, but real barriers that work.



Fifth and last, my government will work with our public prosecutor to investigate and pursue the infringement committed by Grok, TikTok, and Instagram.

This was when the European investigations were really getting going into Twitter/X, for the Grok Holocaust denial and the Grok kiddie porn deepfakes and the interference in nations’ politics, etc. France had just raided X’s Paris office. Elon was really aggrieved that week.

Holding tecnoligarcas accountable for letting hate and other sick shit spread on their sites, tracking and exposing hate networks, depriving the world’s sickest people of access to kids under 16 … yes, we can see why the owner of the largest Nazi Bar in the world might be upset by those rules. Especially when that owner is also a guy who appears in the Epstein Files in emails, seemingly pathetically begging for invites to “the wildest party” on Epstein Island.

Anyway, it should be noted that Pedro Sánchez and his party are facing tough elections next year, but it sure does seem that he gets more popular at home whenever creepers, war crimers, and/or just generally authoritarian limpdicked assholes like Donald Trump or Elon (or Benjamin Netanyahu) go after him. Sánchez looks strong! He looks bold! He looks like a clear moral voice! Especially when you stand him up next to an empty Viagra bottle like Trump or Musk.

In related news about Tim Walz doing treason at the Progressive Mobilisation Conference and Pedro Sánchez doing treason at the Progressive Mobilisation Conference, it appears that Connecticut Democratic Senator Chris Murphy also did treason there, and additionally on Twitter!

Carl Higbie, Newsmax’s most inbred-looking meathead, the one who looks like the star of a PSA about when is a good time to cover your drink, wants Murphy “charged with treason” for “trashing America in Spain,” and for saying “awesome” on Twitter in response to news that 26 Iranian shadow fleet vessels had gotten past the Trump/Hegseth weenus brigade blockade, which was obvious sarcasm to anybody who isn’t as stupid as Carl Higbie or the average Republican member of Congress or the media.

Our stupidest, most worthless and extraneous white conservative American men are not doing OK, if you haven’t noticed.

[Onda Cero]

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