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Wonkette

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Old Man Shadow's avatar
Old Man Shadow
3h

If holding tech oligarchs accountable is treason, I want more treason here.

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3 replies
EyeQueue's avatar
EyeQueue
3h

We need more tumbrels. And guillotines.

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