The Harris campaign has a massive ground game advantage: 353 field offices and over 2,500 staff members in the battleground states! In just one week, Harris’s volunteers (as in unpaid), knocked on 1.6 million doors and made 20 million phone calls.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign has been staggering along on a third less money. But they do have “Trump Force 47”! That is what they’re calling the remains of Trump’s campaign operation, after Lara gutted it like the fish. The RNC’s genius plan was to fire just about everybody at the RNC, use that money they saved to pay Trump’s massive legal bills, then outsource most of the campaign work to PACs, instead.

It did not go great! Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA was supposed to be running the ground game for “Trump Force 47,” but they were not drumming up many volunteers, and their man’s polls were sinking like Falcon rocket into the Atlantic.

Enter Elon Musk’s America PAC, with zero experience running a political campaign, but about $120 million of his Elonbux! But when you hire contractors, and they hire sub-contractors, and then that sub-contractor hires sub-sub-contractors, well, that’s how you get your bar of quality installed under the floor. Let’s just let the Wired magazine subhed tell it:

America PAC door knockers were flown to Michigan, driven in the back of a U-Haul, and told they’d have to pay hotel bills unless they met unrealistic quotas. One was surprised they were working to elect Donald Trump.

The workers were hired by Blitz Canvassing, a subcontractor of Musk’s America PAC. But they allege Blitz refused to tell them who they were working for until they agreed to sign an NDA. Then Blitz flew them to Michigan, and promised them that they’d be given rental cars for canvassing. But instead, their “transportation” wound up being loaded into the caged back of a rented U-Haul moving van, with no rear seating or seatbelts, like they were Patriot Front, or something. Then, workers were threatened that if they didn’t hit a quota of knocking on 1,000 doors a day and “maintain a 17-22% engagement rate,” Blitz would stop paying for their hotel rooms and would not pay for their flights back home. That would sure explain why so many of the Trump campaign’s door-knock numbers appear to have been faked.

Then there’s Elon’s other scheme, the one with him allegedly trying to bribe voters with what the Philadelphia DA says is a deceptive lottery.

In between shitposting racist, antisemitic conspiracy theories, admitting that if Donald Trump’s elected then the economy will “cause temporary hardship,” tongue-kissing Putin, offering women his sperm and a place on his breeding ranch, and running ads calling Kamala Harris “a big ole C-word,” however does Elon find the time?

Just pure class, all the way.

Musk was ordered to show up in court today, but he did not, and is instead trying to delay and move his case to federal court. And naturally, Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner has been targeted by a troll army, after Elon re-posted to his 202.7 million followers that Krasner “knows it’s not illegal but wants a leftist judge to stop it before Election Day,” and “The largest donor to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner's campaign was billionaire George Soros. Soros contributed nearly $1.7 million to support Krasner's campaign for Philadelphia District Attorney.” Which cued comments like “Krasner loves visitors. Mask up and leave all cellphones at home.”

Five more days until election day, when we will find out if Elon’s millions really can buy love! Or enough hate.

[Pennsylvania Commonwealth v. America PAC and Elon Musk/ Wired Magazine (archive link)]

Share

Donate to Wonkette!