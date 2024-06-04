LIVE: We’re Sure This Jim Jordan/Merrick Garland Meetup Will Be Nice And Perfessional
Or maybe it will be another shitshow, shrug.
Yesterday, we had Marjorie Taylor Greene screaming during a congressional hearing that MISTER Fauci needed to be locked up, because whenever it’s her five minutes of questioning, SHE will decide who is a doctor of pandemic medicine sciences, and SHE has been doing her own research and YOU are not, MISTER Fauci.
Today we have Jim Jordan and his House Judiciary Committee screaming at Attorney General Merrick Garland, so we are sure it will be equally classy, but Jordan will be dressed like his wife bought his clothes for him at JV Coaches ‘R’ Us, because that’s how he dresses.
Here is your livestream, below some details.
So this will be bonkers, we are sure. Jim Jordan is saying it’s one of his “DOJ After Dark: Politicized!” hearings. Politico Playbook explains that they originally wanted to make this about holding the Biden administration in contempt for refusing to give them recordings of the president offering Special Counsel Robert Hur butterscotches (old) and finding quarters behind his ears (dark magic). But as usual, House Republicans can’t get it up to vote for contempt, can’t get it up to impeach Biden, can’t get it up.
But it’s cool, because Joe Biden ALSO put 12 jurors and the Manhattan DA in a headlock and forced them to witch hunt Donald Trump, plus Trump is lying and saying Biden and Garland tried to have him murdered at Mar-a-Lago.
Not only that, but three of the biggest lunatics in the House — Andy Biggs, Chip Roy, and Thomas Massie, who looks like if you forgot to put on sunscreen before you set your body literally on fire — sent a new letter to Garland last night just lightly suggesting that the FBI did January 6. Sure thing, guys.
Reckon Republican congressmen will come up with something to babble wildly at Garland.
Here are some excerpts of Garland’s opening statement. Sounds like he’s going to hit them head-on, though who knows how effective that will be once Jim Jordan starts gesticulating wildly like a man with an expired two-for-one lunch special coupon that the country fucker buffet is refusing to honor.
Enjoy.
From the letter they sent:
> On multiple occasions, we, along with our colleagues, have requested from the Department information for our oversight about the nature of the arrests and the prosecutions of these citizens but have yet to receive a sufficient response. Indeed, the Department has ignored most of these inquiries.
> To facilitate our oversight, we request that the Department provide a detailed and comprehensive breakdown—beyond what is publicly available—of the name of the individuals prosecuted, whether they were charged with committing violent or non-violent crimes, the specific charges against them, what offenses they ultimately pleaded guilty to violating, and the sentencing requests and sentences received and how they compare with non-January 6 defendants who pleaded guilty to the same criminal offenses.
Along with restatement of those comments, that's 2.5 of the 3 pages of actual stuff (modulo headers and footers, signatures, etc.)
IMO, MTG's opinion of herself is considerably higher than that of the average American, and even in her own district she has an image problem. Her rant at yesterday's (3 Jun) hearing was to show that if not driving she at least is still in the front seat of the clown car. I believe that her lack of respect for someone who is a licensed MD, whether or not she approves of their actions, speaks to exactly how unserious she takes her responsibilities, and like "Mr" Fauci she should stop referring to herself as a "House Representative." Representatives allegedly represent their constituency, while MTG is much more concerned with acting in political theater, obstructing any legislation brought by a Dem, covering the Mango Malignancy's ass, and auditioning for a position as a talking head in right wingnut media.
-----
"But as usual, House Republicans can’t get it up to vote for contempt, can’t get it up to impeach Biden, can’t get it up."
The House RINOs are like a john with ED paying $1000 to an "escort" in hopes that she can help him get it up. The members of the Psychiatric Facility Escapee Caucus are about as useful as a limp d***, with all of the "winning" they're accomplishing (I'm looking at you Jordan, Comer, Jason Smith, MAGA Mike Johnson, Gaetz... hell, the list is to long to type out here).
-----
"Reckon Republican congressmen will come up with something to babble wildly at Garland."
Babbling is what they do best, other than being obstructionists. Accusations flew with no supporting evidence other than "feelings," and the ability to do this with a straight face tops the accomplishments they have placed in their respective CVs.
-----
"Jim Jordan starts gesticulating wildly like a man"
His physical actions, following the lead of the Fulvous Flatulence, aren't the real show. The real one will be when he releases his highly edited version of the grilling. That should be good for a whole shirtload of kicks and giggles.
fnord