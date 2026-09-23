Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

Jr. is so proud of his perky little man-boobs. Look at him, pointing them right up and out toward the camera like that.

(Whatever, shallow observations on physical weirdness is not typically my bag, but this family is nothing but shallow and physical so it's fair game).

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Hops: grrr mad's avatar
Hops: grrr mad
3h

Rhetorical question #362: why does Jr look like the stupidest person in that picture, by far?

Also, that many yuppies in one place give me an itchy skin rash.

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