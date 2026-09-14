Wonkette

Wonkette

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Karen Krebser's avatar
Karen Krebser
2h

Tell me you used your kid's wedding as a money-laundering opportunity without telling me you used your kid's wedding as a money-laundering opportunity.

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5 replies
Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
2h

That reminds me of my daughter's wedding.

I cried, as did my wife. It was very emotional for everyone.

Even the cake was in tiers.

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