Hello Wonkette pals and friends! Here’s what we wrote at you today!

We started the day with a pretty good set of tabs!

Then Evan had a VERY good laugh at Judge Boxwine, who got no-billed trying to indict all the senators and congresspeople for saying it’s legal to do legal things.

Enjoy this from Robyn, about how if they’re so worried about “birth rate,” they should try to not be repulsive!

Nobody’s mad that they used some fishy “back-end” surveillance stuff to get those CREEPY AS FUCK pictures of Nancy Guthrie’s presumed kidnapper (yikes!). But Marcie says there’s a whole lot of other weird stuff we should be aware of!

Dok read the letters from the children in jail. Fuck me, this is sad.

Hey cool!

And here is Rep. LaMonica Iver and friends showing just how you treat these Nazi fascist slavecatcher scum: poorly!