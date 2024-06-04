Terrible, hilarious news coming out of Wisconsin, as the Trump 2020 fake electin’, election stealin’ indictments are starting to drop there now too! And Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is starting with the lawyers.

Pro-Trump idiot lawyer Kenneth Chesebro — remember him from all the other 57 states’ election-stealing investigations? — is one of those charged with felony forgery in Wisconsin, along with lawyer James Troupis and Trump campaign aide Michael Roman. They could all go to prison for up to six years, unless they come up with some sort of agreement that might keep them out.

As is often the case with Donald Trump trying to steal the 2020 presidential election, it involves a meeting of fake Republican electors, an alternate slate of *wink wink nudge nudge* just-in-casers who represent not the will of the people, in case somebody (Courageous Mike Pence) might have been willing to accept not the will of the people. Also maybe like if the Trumpers could have gotten a judge to agree that Black voters in Milwaukee didn’t count? Oh well, can’t win all the cases, or any of them.

As the Washington Post explains, it was literally the day the Wisconsin supreme court told the Trumpers to get the fuck out of their courtroom — December 14, 2020 — that all these fake Republican electors got together to officially lie and say they were the real electors from Wisconsin, sign the forms and send them inside various Republicans’ butt cavities all the way to Washington:

An hour after that ruling, 10 Republicans gathered in the state Capitol to sign paperwork claiming they were the state’s true electors. Trump allies held similar meetings in six other states and then sent official-looking paperwork claiming to be their states’ true electors to Congress, the National Archives and others.

Turns out that’s a crime in Wisconsin too, womp womp.

Chesebro and Roman are familiar names at this point. They were both indicted in Fulton County DA Fani Willis’s huge case in Georgia, as Chesebro is one of Trump’s slate of dumbfucks who helped plan the legal-type strategies for his coups, which included Chesebro’s super-secret plan to overturn the election. (According to his brilliant legal calculations, January 6 could have lasted all the way through to Inauguration Day, if they all really committed to the bit!) (Did we mention that this guy also appears to be a bit of a starfucker for Stupidest Man On The Internet Gateway Pundit Jim Hoft, or at least wanted to impress him? Yikes sad!)

Roman is also indicted in Arizona, whereas somewhere between Georgia and Arizona Chesebro managed to wise up a tiny and start cooperating, in Arizona as well as in Michigan and Nevada. (He pleaded guilty in Georgia.) These idiots are all over the fake electors probes, in all the states.

If it seems a bit odd that Chesebro has been doing all this cooperating, only now to be indicted in Wisconsin, we don’t know why either, but we would note it wouldn’t be the first time it seemed like he was totally coming clean, only for it to be discovered that maaaaaaybe he was still holding something back. (Like, say, a secret Twitter account.)

Troupis is a local Wisconsin guy, big in Wisconsin Republican circles. Some cheesedick.

In response to the indictments, Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers replied, “Good.”

Nothing’s going to get moving with this immediately, as the defendants don’t even have to appear until September. Of course, September is a pretty stinky time for Republicans to be in the headlines for trying to steal the last election, and we reckon this won’t be the only place that’s happening.

Oh well, fuck around, find out, lock them all up, the end.

[Washington Post]

Share

Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?