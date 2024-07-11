Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, idiot

The Republican House of Representatives: It’s not just about getting the EPA administrator to openly laugh at you because you’re stupid, and melting down because Dove soap doesn’t do any commercials on Ben Shapiro’s Dry Chair Hour, and passing bills to protect washing machines and refrigerators from Joe Biden’s evil, yet senile tyranny.

It is also about failing miserably in your dumbfucking attempts to force Attorney General Merrick Garland to hand over the tapes of Joe Biden’s interviews with former Special Counsel and discredited partisan hack Robert Hur, who declined to prosecute Biden for stealing classified information because he couldn’t find any solid evidence of that, but couldn’t refrain from editorializing that it was because Biden was simply too much of a cuddly old grandpa to prosecute.

Moron Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna — a backbencher who nonetheless wants to be as famous for being stupid as Lauren Boebert or Marjorie Taylor Greene — led the charge for a vote for “inherent contempt,” with a “privileged” resolution that would also fine Garland $10,000 per day for failing to GIVE IT.

Today, moron Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna fell flat on her face, losing the vote for that 204-210. Four Republicans voted against it, along with all the Democrats. (Tom McClintock, John Duarte, Mike Turner, and Dave Joyce, of California, California, Ohio, and Ohio.)

But she says it’s coming back! She only lost because some Republicans weren’t there today! (Guess not everybody felt it was super-important to come to class today and participate in Luna’s chickenfucking exhibition.)

Here’s some more on what that “inherent contempt” would have entailed, had Luna not been such a failure:

The inherent contempt process has in the past involved the House sergeant-at-arms taking a person into custody and bringing them to be tried on the House floor, but it hasn't been used that way in more than a century in the House. Luna’s resolution only directed Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to impose the daily fine, though it was unclear how exactly he would enforce it and the matter could have ended up in court. It did not call for Garland to be taken into custody.

Weak.

Merrick Garland has of course been consistent in his position that the House Republicans can fuck off. They have the transcripts, we all know what Joe Biden’s voice sounds like, and Biden has exerted executive privilege over the recordings. That means Garland literally can’t turn them over.

Last month, the House held Garland in contempt, after which point the Department of Justice regretfully announced that the attorney general was declining their invitation to prosecute himself.

But these mouthbreathers, led by Luna, are fixated on the recordings, like feral cats following laser pointers. And again, she’s an idiot. Her own colleague Dave Joyce, who NBC News notes is a former prosecutor, said that if they really wanted the recordings they’d have to go to court, not to Garland.

But whatever. You don’t get to be a MAGA rising star by knowing things or doing things well.

You get it by doing, you know, whatever the fuck this is.

Godspeed, dipshits.

