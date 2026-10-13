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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2hEdited

On Oct. 24 President Obama will be in Cleveland to support Sherrod Brown and Dr. Amy Acton. I must go to this!

https://sherrodbrown.substack.com/p/this-is-big-and-means-a-whole-lot?r=2knfuc&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

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ziggywiggy
3h

Harry says: Mom you saved a duck but didn’t bring it home! One of my favorite flavors is duck, I wouldn’t have hurt it, I just wanted to lick it see if it tastes the same as a Delectable treat.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-359841019?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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