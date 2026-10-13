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On Wednesday, Braeden Peters, better known as Clavicular, will be in a Massachusetts court being arraigned on a number of charges related to his alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl in 2025. According to NPR, the girl claims that he “plied her with alcohol and engaged in non-consensual sexual acts at his parents’ Cape Cod house while she was a minor, alongside claims that he injected her face with an unapproved fat-dissolving substance during a livestream.”

But on Thursday, he will be in Los Angeles starting “Season 3” of Camp Looksmaxx! Maybe. If he doesn’t get kicked out of the mansion he is holding it in, which seems like a distinct possibility given the fact that the landlord does not want him there anymore. Especially since he told the guy the landlord sent over to tell him that they don’t want them there anymore that he couldn’t join his Looksmaxxing camp because they have a strict “no subhumans” policy (which his lawyer did suggest might not be a great thing to do).

I like how one of the guys whose job it is to teach men how to attract women is wearing a “Friends Over FOIDS” T-shirt (incel slang for “femoids,” because of how women are not even real humans), which all of the ladies are probably very into.

What does this all entail? Well, you get to stay in the mansion (for now!), you get “chef-prepared meals,” practicing “cold approaching” women, tailored clothes, camp activities, and the chance to be the best looksmaxxer of all and win $25,000. Oh, also the chance to come back another “season” as a “professor.”

It’s basically like VH1’s The Pick-Up Artist, that reality show back in the day where a man (usually) in a giant velvet hat taught nerds how to pick up women by insulting them, because of how we love that.

The first “installment” of the camp started on October 1, and this upcoming one (which I think you can still apply for!) starts, as mentioned, on October 15. You can check out all of the prospective looksmaxxers from “Season 1” in this clip. I like the part where the one guy says that he’s just glad to be in a situation where there aren’t any women other than the ones “serving” them.

I don’t know, I think if I were teaching a class of men how to attract women, I would probably start by suggesting they not publicly say they prefer to not be around women unless the women are serving them? I used to work retail with this one very glamorous and fancy older French lady who said to me “I like man who like woman” and you know, Catherine (Cathreeeen) was not wrong.

Because I hate myself and I love all of you, I actually watched the “episode” in which the Looksmaxxers introduce themselves — in which they were meant to give their “vitals” and their “most blackpill” story, meaning the horrible thing that happened to them to get them to turn to looksmaxxing. Said vitals were their height, their weight, their penis size, their “stacks” (whatever weird hormones/steroids/whatever they’re taking) and, in some cases, their IQ.

Naturally, they all claim to have 150-160 IQs (or estimate their IQs to be that high), a very exclusive club, as only 0.0429% of the human race has an IQ above 150. What an incredible coincidence that so many of the greatest minds of our society have all paid $7,500 for a 19-year-old alleged rapist to tell them what weird unregulated chemicals to inject into their body so that women will like them.

Later on during the first day — after practicing running up to random girls on the street and inviting them to a party with them and other strange men, which of course we all love — Clavicular took pictures of all of them from the front and the side and told them what was wrong with their faces, in excruciating, weirdly specific detail. Like, I am a lady who came up on late ‘90s, 2000s-era fashion magazines and America’s Next Top Model and I have never spent anywhere near that much time trying to find flaws in my face.

This guy’s face is fine. I assure you that his face is not his problem. Women are not sitting around being like “Ooh, he’s super cool and nice but his mandible is imperfect in some capacity! If only he’d undergo weirdly invasive surgery to have that corrected!”

At some point during all of this, Clavicular also held a looksmaxxing “protest” in which they marched down the street chanting “Lean is Law” and carried signs saying “Tax the Fat” and “Can’t Talk I’m Mewing.” (Yeah, that’s this weird thing they do where they press their tongue into the top of their mouth, which they claim builds their jawlines somehow. Is there proof that this does anything? I think you know there is not!).

I would also not imagine that this would be a great way to attract women.

At some other point, one guy just yells at a girl for not being into him and demands to know if she finds him attractive, like you do when you are being very appealing to women.

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I have an idea. How about men give me $7,500 and I teach them the incredible secrets of engaging with women — including, but not limited to:

Not being a weird misogynist!

Not using creepy incel lingo we all associate with mass shooters like Elliot Rodger!

Definitely not looksmaxxing, especially the part about smashing your face with a hammer. I promise you that even if it works out for some reason, no one wants to date a guy who smashed his face in with a hammer in pursuit of handsomeness, because of how that is weird.

Being funny.

Actually spending time talking with women you are not trying to bang.

Having some kind of interest or hobby or whatever, possibly one that involves meeting and engaging with other people, including women.

Definitely spending more time engaging with women than coming up with weird theories about women and how we are.

Having interesting things to say about life/being able to hold a conversation with a woman.

Having your own friends.

Reading books.

Being nice.

Being thoughtful.

Not making people feel shitty or stupid for having been nice and thoughtful to you.

Not having some weird complex about how all women are secretly evil and will take advantage of you somehow that keeps you from just being nice and thoughtful.

Not expecting your girlfriend/wife to do all of the chores even though you both work the same amount.

Not being a dick about female singers or female-coded pop culture in general.

Not being a dick about heels, regardless of whether you are pro or anti.

Correctly matching texting energy.

Actually liking women and enjoying our company, because, again, the weird French lady I worked with was very right about that.

If all else fails, learn how to play guitar or join a band.

Showering would also be a big one. One which some of the looksmaxxers are apparently not all that into.

It’s honestly very sad that so many young men have decided that this is the way, and I really believe that the main reason they think that is because, instead of growing up hanging out with mixed-gender friend groups, in person, and getting used to being around all kinds of people, they grew up locked into the internet constantly reading all of this incel/red pill shit. It has completely warped their idea of women and turned them into gross misogynists that no woman in her right mind would want anything to do with. So now they’re paying thousands of dollars for a 19-year-old accused rapist to tell them to put lifts in their shoes. Whoops.

Still, since they all seem to need some sort of guidance, I do hope that at some point some non-shitty man comes along and teaches them all how to be less shitty, though I actually can’t think of anyone I would nominate off the top of my head, as Paul Newman has been dead for some time now.

OPEN THREAD.

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