Whenever you see “Project Veritas” in a story, it’s a guarantee that ridiculam comoediam will ensue! You remember them, and if not, please enjoy a select few of our previous posts about the antics of these hilarious dumbfuck assholes!

NBC News’s Rich Shapiro reports that a former Project Veritas “field director,” one Michael Spadone, brought a passel of three “undercover journalists” to Dearborn, Michigan, in May, hoping to do some kind of secret-camera ding-dong-zing-zong gotcha at the People’s Conference on Palestine that was happening there that weekend. (You’ll have to click through to watch the video!)

Instead, the group got rip-roaring hammered and rowdy to the point that the Henry Hotel called the police, who put up with their blathering, cursing shenanigans for 81 impressive minutes before hauling Spadone to lockup, after he refused to leave after being asked to about a dozen times. Then the drunkards cursed at each other while waiting on an Uber outside, because they can’t even get along with each other.

The group’s run-in with the law started at 1:13 a.m., when police knocked on their hotel room door. It was answered by an unidentified boozy white lady, disputing that the hotel had already warned them to STFU.

“That’s false,” she said, and a hotel guest walking down the hall interjected.

“Well, I’m a witness. It’s fucking true,” the guest said.

“Really?”

“Yes, I’m right over here trying to get some sleep,” the guest said, gesturing to her room next door.

“Oh, waaaaaah,” mocked the lady “journalist,” who Project Veritas later confirmed was a former employee of theirs who’d specialized in organizing QAnon rallies.

“When is she leaving?” asked the hotel guest.

“Right now.”

This inflamed the Karen. “What’s your name, ma’am? Are you an American citizen?”

“I know you better get the fuck out of my face. White trash.”

“Yeah, fucking brown trash bitch,” QAnon lady slurred in retort to the guest (who appeared to also be white).

Once police were inside the room, Spadone treated the patient officers to even more entitled, delusional and hateful rantings, can you believe it?

“Are you guys Americans? Do you care about America?” fumed Spadone. “Do you care about the future? Do you care about what’s going to fucking happen in this country?”

(This is where we will note, if you were unaware, that Dearborn has a very large Arab community. And two of the officers appear to be of Middle Eastern descent while a third appears to be a Black lady. So by “former Project Veritas operative” standards, you can see why the answer would be fuck no.)

“Do you care about the people in this hotel right now?” retorted the officer. “Yeah, I do,” said Spadone, proceeding to chug what looks like a beer. Penurious on brains, but rich in entitlement!

“You’re trying to intimidate me right now!” groused Spadone to an officer who was standing there looking bored, if anything. Clearly not his first time at the hotel boozehound rodeo!

“You trying to intimidate me right now makes you look like a fucking faggot, so, stop doing it. And we can be cool.” The officers let him go on. “Any of you guys wrestle? Any cauliflower ears? I can take all three of you guys right now. Easy,” said the guy built like a potato and several inches shorter than the officer he was ranting at.

“All right,” shrugged the officer.

Eventually the foursome were escorted from the hotel, and bodycam footage caught them ranting and arguing with each other some more, while they waited for an Uber.

“Weak-ass motherfuckers. If they took their vest off and their badges, they’d get knocked the fuck out. Every one of you would get knocked the fuck out. Choked the fuck out. Bunch of weak-ass fucking faggots. It’s amazing these fuckers hate America so much,” Spadone huffed, oblivious to any trace of irony.

Then he turned his ire to a different white-lady traveling companion.

“You guys are all being weak motherfucksers,” Spadone slur-fumed.

“Weak motherfuckers?! I worked for you for three years. You’re going to call me a weak motherfucker?”

Spadone called her a child, told her to “grow the fuck up” and said she was fired.

“You’re really going to fire me for this?! Fuck you.”

Footage then cuts to a bearded guy who identifies himself as the group’s “security director,” and explains to the officers that they were there to “infiltrate” the rallies and do “undercover stuff” with secret cameras, and they’d spent all day doing “reconnaissance.”

“For being undercover, they’re not very good at it,” noted the officer.

It’s unclear what happened next, as the group seemed well on their happy way to getting into an Uber and finally out of the officers’ and weary hotel guests’ hair, then footage jumped to Spadone being escorted away in a pair of matching silver bracelets, ranting, “You didn’t give me a chance to leave! This was the first time you told me to leave!” Having a blackout, perhaps?

Not leaving people alone sure is a thing of Spadone’s! When he worked for Veritas his code name was “Jitsu,” and he got sued by a married lady whom he allegedly fired after she refused to sleep with him. Her lawsuit described a work atmosphere where drug use and supervisors having sex with employees was so rampant that the company kept a corporate apartment “frat house” that it used for drinking, sex and parties. And they didn’t even pay overtime!

Spadone left Veritas, and got a job with Louder With Crowder, a web show that has also been accused of bullying, inappropriate drug use, and lewd sexual workplace misconduct. (Crowder likes showing everybody his dick, reportedly.)

Isn’t it funny how these right-wingers always claim to love America so much, and yet always show themselves to be the worst possible co-workers, neighbors, and fellow-citizens in general? Every time!

