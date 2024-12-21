Courtesy of the Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Welp, a panel of three white-male, Republican-appointed judges voted 2-1 on Thursday to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from prosecuting that Georgia election-stealing RICO case against a certain con man and his 14 remaining alleged henchcronies. Look at that sorry bunch of Batman villains!

Willis, you’ll recall, had hired Nathan Wade to assist her in the case; they began banging; people found out; and people claimed that this meant somehow that Willis was just making up the whole thing so her boyfriend could bill some hours — as if she couldn’t hire him to bill some hours in literally any case in Fulton County. The judge panel decided that Judge Scott McAfee’s decision to let Wade resign from the case “did not cure the already existing appearance of impropriety,” and that removing Willis was the only way to “restore public confidence in the integrity of these proceedings.” Such delicate sensibilities they have! Trump may only be prosecuted by a virgin who has never experienced true love’s kiss when the moon is in the Seventh House and Jupiter aligns with Mars.

Never mind that the citizens of Fulton County voted in an election last month to keep Willis as DA with nearly 70 percent of the vote, more of a “landslide” than a certain one of the defendants got.

Never mind that no defense lawyer at any point even bothered trying to make the argument that Willis and Wade possibly kissin’ in a tree meant that any part of the proceedings violated the rights of sweet, innocent Donya and friends. Hiring one’s current or former lover with public money isn’t the best thing to do, sure. But it also has nothing to do with the mountains of evidence showing Trump and his goon squad tried to steal Georgia’s votes by whatever means their brains could conceive of. The rule is that Republicans may wallow in all manner of slop, while Democrats must be pure as a bowl of triple-washed grits at all times.

Want to talk about appearances of impropriety? How about Papaw RICO’s three incriminating phone calls! The time he desperately rang up Frances Watson, the lead investigator at the office of the Georgia secretary of state, to tell her to find the “right answer.” And the time he harassed Georgia Republican House Speaker David Ralston to demand he convene a special session of the Georgia Legislature to overturn Joe Biden's win, just like Roodles Giuliani and US Rep. Andy Biggs did to poor Rusty Bowers in Arizona. And then how about how Trump pathetically hit up Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger after he lost, begging him to find 11,780 votes and threatening vague criminal consequences if he didn’t? We all heard that tape as we did jigsaw puzzles and discovered a passion for knitting on lockdown with plague ravaging the populace.

How about the appearance of Rudy Giuliani making up racist-tinged lies about Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss doing vote fraud in the State Farm Arena? The appearance of whatever the fuck Trump’s goon squad was doing breaking into voting machines in Coffee County? What about the four other butterfaces in this case who have already pleaded guilty? Seems pretty unfair to all of them to infinitely delay justice for everybody else.

If you are in any way surprised by the balls-out in-your-face anti-democratic leanings of Republicans at this point, you have been having a possum-nap.

Willis has appealed the decision to the Georgia Supreme Court, but that is also dominated by Republican-appointed judges, so we can all see the ditch this buggy is driving into.

The case is not dismissed, at least. But disqualifying Willis from prosecuting it will send it to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council of Georgia, where it will swirl around like the unfortunate Mitch McConnell-looking souls trapped by Ursula the Sea Witch until the Council appoints a new attorney to oversee the case, which could take anywhere from a month of Sundays until never.

And Willis is also being sued by mad-as-a-flock-of-wet-hens Georgia state Republicans, who put together a Special Committee on Investigations last January while the Legislature was not even in session, demanding every text, sext, detail of the DA office’s funding, Willis’s testimony in person, for the audacity of doing the job the citizens of Fulton County elected her to do.

It’s sad, bad, and mad. At least we got some good mug shots out of this exercise in futility?

SIGH.

