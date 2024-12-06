The Georgia racketeering case against a certain wannabe Dictator On Day One and his remaining alleged co-conspirators has been put on an ice floe and kicked off to Siberia. But that ain’t good enough for That Man’s little toady Jim Jordan, Judicial Watch, or the Georgia Legislature, no siree. They won’t be satisfied until the duly elected incumbent prosecutor of Fulton County is punished somehow for the horrible crime of doing the job she was elected to do.

Ever since Trump got indicted in Fulton County in August of 2023, Jordan’s been RRRR GRRing and stomping his little feet, demanding Willis turn over records that prove her office was doing a dirty collusion with Jack Smith and the House January 6 Select Committee in a conspiracy to make Orangeweave look bad, election interference! Never mind that Jordan, being a US congressman from Not Georgia, had no business whatsoever getting involved with a state prosecution at all, or demanding shit from a state prosecutor. Which Willis let him know in no uncertain terms, roasting his dick on an open fire with a nine-page letter listing all the various ways he’s full of crap.

Enter Judicial Watch Inc., attempting to ride to the rescue and demand these records that they are very sure exist. ICYMI, Judicial Watch is a conservative nonprofit of 4Chan shitposters with law degrees headed by Tom Fitton (who is not a lawyer). You may remember them from such other bullshit FOIA fishing expeditions as HILLARY CLINTON SERVER CHYYYNUUHH, MICHELLE OBAMA WENT SKIING, and BILL CLINTON SOCK DRAWER TAPES.

They sued Fani Willis and Fulton County in March, demanding that Willis hand over this for-sure-very-real evidence. The very next day the Open Records Custodian in the Office of the County Attorney told Judicial Watch that there were no such records to turn over. But undeterred, Judicial Watch complained that this was not a proper answer, and demanded that Willis turn over those invisible records, and pay their legal fees, too. Judge Robert McBurney actually agreed with Judicial Watch about the records, finding Willis in default and giving her office until Monday to turn over the records that almost certainly do not exist, and scheduling a hearing for December 20 about those legal fees.

Judicial Watch and right-wing media are naturally declaring this a big in-your-face win, strutting around and shitting on the chessboard about it. Jim Jordan also immediately chimed in, also demanding by Monday his own copies of these Snuffleupagus documents for his House Judiciary Committee investigation on whether Joe Biden rang up Fani Willis to demand that she DEEP STATE a certain sweet, innocent former president and his hardworking friends. Jordan has been trying to drag Willis and Nathan Wade before the House Judiciary Committee to answer questions, too. They’re represented by former Georgia governor Roy Barnes, who in September sent Jordan a letter politely informing him that his ass stinks.

I find the tone of your letter to be filled with vitriol and anger. I would suggest you take some deep breaths and calm down so this matter may be discussed without emotion. An anger management course might also help. [...] I am just a country lawyer, unaware of the ways of Washington, D.C., but I must comment on your statements regarding obedience to subpoenas lawfully issued by committees of Congress. I notice that you were issued with a subpoena of the committee of Congress, which investigated the January 6 insurrection against the government of the United States of America. You failed to appear before that committee. I therefore find your protestations regarding a normal citizen obeying subpoenas to be somewhat hollow. It reminds me of what Jesus said in Matthew 7:3: 'Why do you see the speck in your brother's eye but do not notice the log that is in your eye?' In the South, we have a similar saying: 'That is like a skunk telling a possum his breath stinks.'

When you have calmed down and attended the anger management class, I will be glad to discuss this matter with you in a logical, dispassionate manner.

Georgia state Republican leaders are also suing Willis for audacity. The Georgia Senate, hot as a bunch of little boiled peanuts, put together a Special Committee on Investigations last January while the Legislature was not even in session, and they’re demanding every text, sext, detail of the DA office’s funding, Willis’s testimony in person, her peanut brittle recipe, fucking whatever. They would also like to pass a new law to limit the use of special grand juries and special prosecutors, and a jar of pickled pigs’ feet.

In other Fulton County RICO news, Kenny “The Cheese” Chesebro, dingus coup plotter, filed a motion on Wednesday to withdraw his guilty plea on one felony count of conspiracy to file false documents. Cheesy was sentenced to five years of probation, and then in September Judge Scott McAfee ruled that a count alleging false statements made to a federal court “lie beyond this state’s jurisdiction.” Seems a little late for that, but who knows.

Maybe the future president will name him ambassador to San Marino? We shall see.

Here, have a metal cover of “The Devil Went Down To Georgia,” which is what our cover pic screenshot there is from. It was either that our a photo of our grandpappy, a former member of the Georgia House of Representatives, in blackface for a party in the ‘50s. Maybe we will save that treat for the holidays, because we sure don’t go down South to visit that side of the kin any more!

