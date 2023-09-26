Discover more from Wonkette
Wonkette is filthy, hilarious, liberal news. YOU CAN HANDLE THE TRUTH!
Over 15,000 subscribers
Continue reading
Gallant walks the picket line, Goofus is a dirty scab, and everything else at today's Wonkette!
Come get your news!
There was a whole bunch of good tabs in SER’s morning tabs!
LOL whooops.
Brian Kilmeade Boned All The Biden Impeachment Conspiracy Theories On Live TV, Whoops, That's A Wrap!
·
They continue to be so good at this.
Subscribe! It’s good for you!
Everybody knows that.
Nah guh happen.
Desperate Sort-Of Speaker Kevin McCarthy Now Begging Monkey-Brained GOP To Fund Government Like Normal People
·
This by Evan was truly hilarious.
Heart hug, Joe Bid-en!
Basically “Bob Menendez” left.
How Many Senate Democrats Calling For Corrupt Bob Menendez's Resignation? Almost All Of Them, Katie!
·
Ma’am, they did not!
These people are disgusting.
A Hearty And Loving F*CK YOU To Libs Of Tik-Tok And Her Shitbag Ilk Terrorizing The LGBTQIA Babies
·
And … that’s enough of that.
Cassidy Hutchinson Says Trump Sang Along To 'Hang Mike Pence' Chants Like It Was The Damn Wiggles
·
See you bright and early for all the news that fits, in tabs!
What time is it? Time to subscribe!