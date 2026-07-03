Left: Rep. Mike Collins (R-Georgia); Right: Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Georgia). Video screenshots: Collins via Daily Caller on YouTube; Ossoff via Forbes on YouTube.

A new Fox News poll this week shows incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Georgia) holding a double-digit lead over his Republican challenger, Rep. Mike Collins. The survey of registered Georgia voters showed Ossoff with 56 percent support, and Collins with 43 percent. And here’s an interesting finding from the poll that could make a difference in the race come November:

Ossoff benefits from greater party loyalty, as nearly all Democrats (96%) back him and more than 8 in 10 of his supporters say their vote is for him rather than against Collins. For Collins, 9 in 10 Republicans back him (89%) but only 56% of his supporters say their vote is for him, while 44% say it is primarily against Ossoff.

On top of that, the poll showed that just under a quarter of “non-MAGA Republicans” say they support Ossoff, which is fairly impressive, although the poll didn’t say what portion of Georgia Republicans are “non-MAGA.”

Also kind of telling: People just plain like Ossoff more. Where nearly 60 percent of Georgians surveyed said they have a favorable opinion of Ossoff, only 44 percent said the same of Collins, although Georgians seem to like him a teensy bit more than Donald Trump, whose approval in the Fox poll was just 42 percent. But that’s within the margin of error.

Also darn nice: The same Fox News poll shows that in the race for Georgia governor, Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms, the former mayor of Atlanta, has a 5-point edge over Republican Rick Jackson, a Trumpy billionaire CEO who spent $108 million on his primary campaign, and no doubt insists government should be run like a business. The Fox poll showed 52 percent support for Lance Bottoms and 47 percent for Jackson, although that narrow lead is within the margin of error.

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Ossoff, you may recall, made national headlines in June when he gave a stump speech condemning the amazing corruption of Donald Trump’s and his sons’ Kazakhstan Tungsten threesome, in which he called the Trump family the “Mar-a-Lago Mafia.” Ossoff explained the corrupt scheme in remarkably clear, accurate language:

OSSOFF: Last September, the President of Kazakhstan calls Donald Trump and says he wants to grant tungsten mining rights to an American company. And the very next month, Eric and Don Jr. get a stake in the American company pursuing the mining deal.



Six days later, six days after Prince Eric and Prince Don get their stake, Kazakhstan announces this company will get “The largest known undeveloped tungsten resource in the world.” A few more weeks go by, and then the US government, run by their father, sets aside 1.6 billion of your tax dollars to fund and finance their mining project. In Kazakhstan.



All this while you pay more for gas, for groceries, for health care, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

He then pledged that when Democrats take control of Congress, anyone involved in any of that fuckery will find themselves “raising your right hand and swearing to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth” before investigatory committees, by golly! He also called out Trump’s monuments-to-himself frenzy and the fundamentally cramped and cruel conception of America held by “small men like Donald Trump and JD Vance and Stephen Miller.”

Ossoff is one of the current crop of Democrats Who Get It, who know that voters want someone who’ll actually take up the fight against corruption and fascism and not make sad bleating noises about “bipartisanship” with people who want to loot America.

He’s enough of a threat to Trumpism that Great Leader himself tried to make up a new nickname for Ossoff, calling him “Os(Jerk!)off” and delighting the 12-year-old brains of MAGA cultists. Ossoff dismissed the attempted insult by saying “I didn't think it was his best work as far as nicknames go,” and immediately pivoting back to why Trump is a real threat, not just a man who acts like a fifth-grade bully: “But more to the point, he is increasingly unstable. And I think it flows from the fact that he is globally humiliated from this failed war,” adding, “we see him lashing out and behaving erratically in ways that put the nation at risk.”

And that’s how you do Message Discipline: Deal with the childish name calling, then put the focus back where it needs to be, on Trump’s derangement, and also on the fact that Collins will be a “lapdog” for Trump, even if that’s a little insulting to the average Shih-tzu.

As for Collins, he’s a millionaire jerkwad who inherited his father’s trucking company and is seeking the Senate seat after only a single term in the House. He has used his time in office to pursue his true calling as a MAGA social media troll and to whip up fear about immigrants, not that there’s much difference.

After Sen. Chris Van Hollen visited illegally imprisoned immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia last year in an attempt to get him released, Collins printed up a funny sign to put up outside Van Hollen’s office, declaring him the senator for “El Salvador.”

Comedy gold! And Collins is also the guy who marked the 2025 anniversary of the January 6 insurrection by saying it was the day when “thousands of peaceful grandmothers gathered in Washington, D.C., to take a self-guided, albeit unauthorized, tour of the U.S. Capitol building.”

Collins also notoriously tweeted his approval of a 2024 video showing a crowd of counter-demonstrators at the University of Mississippi who mocked a Black woman protesting the genocide in Gaza, including one young man who jumped around and hooted at her like a chimp. Collins thought the video was pretty neat, and retweeted it with the comment “Ole Miss taking care of business.”

Those are among the reasons Ossoff has been calling Collins a “bigot and antisemite” on the campaign trail. Collins is deeply unserious, so of course Trump endorsed him in Georgia’s Republican primary.

But there’s one more crucial similarity to Trump that Dear Leader must love: Collins is facing a House Ethics Committee investigation into allegations that he created a $10,000 “ghost intern” job on his staff for a woman who was dating his chief of staff, and who never actually worked for Collins.

But don’t worry, a spokesdrone for Collins said the woman actually was a valuable worker and legitimate hire, and claimed the allegations came from “disgruntled former aides” who were pursuing a “sad attempt to derail one of Georgia’s most effective conservative legislators in Congress.” Presumably, that means his constant trolling.

But Collins does have one “achievement” that endeared him to MAGA: He was the House sponsor of the Laken Riley Act. That was the racist bloody shirt law that harnessed the horrible murder of a college student by an undocumented immigrant to require federal detention and deportation of any noncitizen arrested for a wide range of petty crimes, even if no charges were brought.

As Yr Wonkette noted shortly after Collins won the GOP nomination, the Ossoff campaign has released a delightfully brutal ad summing up why Collins is a terrible person which undercuts Collins’s pretensions of being an ordinary working-class rich guy:

A regular truck-driving fella? Maybe not so much: “His rich daddy, a former congressman and career politician himself, handed Mike the keys to a company with dozens of employees, making multimillionaire Mike richer, while real truckers did the actual work.”

And finally, let’s not forget this small indicator that at heart, Collins really is a Trumper, complete with the incompetence you’d expect of a Trump ally. When he launched his Senate campaign last year, his announcement video misspelled “Georgia.”

The very best people, as always.

Hey, if you wanted to throw a few Ameros at Jon Ossoff, here’s his campaign site, too.

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[Fox News Poll / Guardian / Atlanta Journal-Constitution / WMAZ / Reuters / NYT Ossoff for US Senate]

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