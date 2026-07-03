Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FukuiSanYesOta's avatar
FukuiSanYesOta
4h

"Ossoff is one of the current crop of Democrats Who Get It, who know that voters want someone who’ll actually take up the fight against corruption and fascism and not make sad bleating noises about “bipartisanship” with people who want to loot America."

Yes, fucking more of this please.

Reply
Share
20 replies
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
5h

OT: C'MON, TEAM ANEURYSM!!!

"Washington, DC is currently hotter than 99% of the planet, with highs beaten only by the Gobi Desert, Sahara Desert, and deserts in the Middle East.

Trump has boasted about delivering a "really long speech just to show that [he] can do anything" on the Fourth of July."

https://bsky.app/profile/factpostnews.bsky.social/post/3mpqqmzcb7l2q

Reply
Share
20 replies
450 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture