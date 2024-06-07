The Hospitals of Regina Foundation, of Regina, Saskatchewan, issued an apology this week to guests of its Four Seasons Ball for having exposed them to the comedy stylings of Rob Schneider.

This would have been cruel enough even if he was doing his classic “It’s the Richmeister, makin’ copies!” material or yelling “You can do eeet!” but the Deuce Bigalow, Male Gigolo star instead went with a bunch of anti-vaccine, transphobic, misogynistic “jokes” that so horrified attendees that organizers had to haul him offstage in the middle of his set.

Even for a man who has officially endorsed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for president, telling anti-vaccine jokes at a fundraiser for hospitals of all places is some colossally bad judgment.

"Everyone in the room was groaning, saying, 'What is going on?' Like whispering to themselves. Not a single laugh at times," one attendee said. "It was just very apparent how uncomfortable everyone felt and how unacceptable the things he was talking about were."

Organizers apologized at the event right after booting Schneider offstage, but clearly thought it was enough of a trash fire to necessitate an additional apology.

They wrote:

The event's main entertainment feature was comedian Rob Schneider, who was booked in 2023, through our booking agent. While we recognize that in a free and democratic society individuals are entitled to their views and opinions and that comedy is intended to be edgy, the content, positions and opinions expressed during Mr. Schneider's set do not align with the values of our Foundation and team. We do not condone, accept, endorse or share Mr. Schneider's positions, as expressed during his comedy set and acknowledge that in this instance the performance did not meet the expectations of our audience and our team. A decision was, therefore, made to ask Mr. Schneider to end his performance earlier than intended, to which he agreed and immediately left the stage. An unconditional apology was offered right after to our guests and our community. We reiterate this sincere and unconditional apology today, for any offense caused by Mr. Schneider's recent comedy set, at the Four Seasons Ball.

You think that the organization would have at least Googled Schneider themselves in order to see what his deal was. If they had, they would have found out that in the last few years he’s gone from doing weirdly racist cameos in Adam Sandler movies to spending most of his time whining about “wokeness” and promoting anti-vaccine nonsense. Also that he’s not especially funny. Hopefully they will learn from their mistakes and not go and book Victoria Jackson for next year’s fête.

To be fair, it is entirely possible that Schneider was under the impression that he was booked for a performance at Four Seasons Total Landscaping and did not have time to prepare more “hospital fundraiser” appropriate material.

