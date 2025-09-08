Let’s not kid ourselves: American fascism is here, and the scariest part is how comfortable some Americans are with it.

Don’t believe us?

Let’s dive into the Sunday shows.

Eugenics

We begin with “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

The incubator for our Secretary of Defense Drunky Man Feelings and staging area for MTV “Real World” alumni-turned-Trump Cabinet members interviewed HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

RFK Jr., there to have his ego stroked and get softball questions, couldn’t even manage that on account of being a habitual liar. Which is how we got this moment with “Billy Madison” villain clone Charlie Hurt.

HURT: What would you say is the last great success that our government health, public agencies have had? KENNEDY: I don't think there have been successes. […]

Sun-dried Mel Gibson here literally said Trump should get a Nobel Prize for Operation Warp Speed, which helped create COVID vaccines, days ago in a Senate hearing!

The “Fox & Friends” B-team also asked about leaks of an upcoming HHS report possibly linking Tylenol to autism. While Kennedy played coy without outright denying the claim, it took us here five seconds on Google to confirm that autism was diagnosed for the first time in 1943, while Tylenol was not introduced into the market until 1955.

This RFK Jr. appearance does confirm the results of a new study by our new Wonkette Labs (very prestigious) linking brain worms, mercury poisoning, a decade of heroin abuse, and unresolved “failson energy” with being a total twat. Unfortunately, it’s incurable.

On CNN’s “State Of The Union,” Florida Surgeon General and terrifying quack doctor Joseph Ladapo answered questions about making his state the anti-vax capital of the world.

As you can see by Jake Tapper’s facial expression, Ladapo was not ready to answer simple questions.

TAPPER: Florida is seeing rising cases of hepatitis A and whooping cough and chicken pox. […] Before you made this decision to try to lift vaccine mandates for Florida […], did your department do any data analysis? Did you do any data projection of how many new cases of these diseases there will be in Florida once you remove vaccine mandates? LADAPO: Absolutely not. […] TAPPER: So you -- you're lifting -- you're trying to lift the vaccine mandate in Florida, and your department and you did not even do a projection as to how this could impact public health? […] LADAPO: […] What I'm saying is that it's an issue of right and wrong in terms of whether parents should be able to control, have ultimate authority over what happens to their kids' bodies. […] We don't need to do -- the way you're portraying it is nonsense. […] TAPPER: You said you hadn't done any projections. LADAPO: We don't need to do any projections. We handle outbreaks all the time. So there's nothing special that we would need to do.

That’s very reassuring.

But if you think that’s the most ludicrous justification for this anti-science stance, we have another wild quote here from this snake oil salesman.

LADAPO: Is it appropriate for a government to or any other entity to dictate to you what you should — what you should put in your body? No, it's actually not appropriate. You have sovereignty over your body. I mean, that's — that is — that's where it starts. And you should be able to decide what you put in your body.

Using “bodily sovereignty” in a state with a draconian abortion ban truly exemplifies that irony and shame are dead.

Well, until another GOP politician blames Democrats for the entirely predictable consequences of their health policies.

Executions and Rights Violations

Later, on CNN’s “State Of The Union” panel discussion, the topic of Donald Trump’s extrajudicial murder of an alleged drug boat on international waters came up.

To the surprise of no one, professional Trump fluffer Scott Jennings was all for it.

JENNINGS: When you let people come into the country by the millions, when you let drugs flow over the border and you just say, well, let's just get him here and then see how the bureaucracy sorts it out, most people want a more aggressive response. Societal decline is a choice. […] they see this illegal immigration problem and this drug flow problem as part of overall societal decline. […] These are transnational terrorist organizations. We have to stop thinking of these people like they are just jaywalkers. They're not. They're terrorists.

Tapper then read this tweet from Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, addressing JD Vance’s callous response to what seems like an international crime, and briefly giving us a “worst person you know made a good point” moment.

Tapper tried to appeal to Jennings’s sense of reason by invoking a Biden administration mistake (such a Tapper move), but that did not deter Jennings.

TAPPER: During the Biden administration's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan where people thought they had intelligence on an Afghan van or truck, and Americans struck it, and it turned out it was just an innocent family. […] So […] it is always possible that the best men and women on the job might make a mistake, and you can't take it back when it's an execution.



JENNINGS: It is possible. But, at the same time, if you have faith in the military and faith in our intelligence services and faith in the people running them …

Excuse us if we don’t put our faith in an administration that has deported people by mistake or for political punishment several times without evidence, and is actively having National Guard troops pick up trash in Washington, DC.

If you believe that bullshit, Speaker Mike Johnson has a doozy about an FBI informant.

By the way, Johnson reversed his claim that Trump was some sort of white hat FBI informant angel yesterday.

Have a week.

Share

Follow Michael Mora on Bluesky and Threads. (If you are still on Twitter, I’m also HERE)

You can subscribe to Michael Mora's Substack, The Diasporican Writer, for additional thoughts and topics!

Want To Donate Just Once?