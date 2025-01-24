Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

GOOD JUDGE.

That argument didn’t fly with the Judge, who interrupted to say, “Frankly I have difficulty understanding how a member of the bar could state unequivocally that this is a constitutional order. It just boggles my mind. Go ahead.” By the end of the hearing, there was little doubt about where the proceedings were headed. “I’d like to go back to your opinion about the constitutionality of this order,” Judge Coughenour said. “I've been on the bench for over four decades. I can’t remember another case where the question presented is as clear as this one. This is a blatantly unconstitutional order.”

(Joyce Vance)

Real good baby-splitting there, AP. It’s still gonna call the Gulf of Mexico by the name it’s been for 400 years but “The Associated Press will use the official name change to Mount McKinley. The area lies solely in the United States and as president, Trump has the authority to change federal geographical names within the country.” DOES HE, AP? DOES HE? (AP)

Chicago’s immigrant rights groups are ready for this shit. (Bolts)

INTERMEZZO!

Are you a Chicagoan…ite? The Auditorium Theater is hosting its annual Smart at Heart Trivia Fundraiser next Thursday, January 30, to benefit the Hearts to Art summer camp for kids who have lost a parent.

Join auxiliary boardmember OUR ROBYN and her friends at Napolita Pizzeria & Wine Bar at Millennium Hall to make with the trivia, with questions on movie quotes, sports, Chicago history, and more! Tickets are $75 each or $450 for a six-person team and cover food and two drink tickets. If you do buy tickets, please email Robyn at Robyn@wonkette.com and let her know! Are sponsorships available? THEY ARE! If you can’t make it but would still like to donate, a tax-deductible donation of any size to Smart at Heart Trivia benefits Heart to Arts Summer Camp.

For the chance to win two tickets, post a comment on this Instagram post, tag a friend, and share your favorite trivia topic!

It seems quite unusual to threaten to prosecute state officials who don’t bow to the supremacy of Donald Trump, doesn’t it? Like imagine if Joe Biden just threw Greg Abbott in jail, which he should have considering the murders. (Joyce Vance)

Why would you eliminate the aviation safety board? I don’t understand. (AP)

A “day of peaceful protests,” House Speaker Johnson? That is some bad January 6 amnesia! I hope he and the other poor dears will be okay! (Tiedrich)

Qasim Rashid isn’t just going to let “DEI discriminates against white people” float by unanswered. He’s going to address this, and make them fucking sorry. (They will never be sorry.) (Let’s Address This)

Trump would eliminate FEMA to “let states handle it on their own.” Sure, if those states are California or New York. If they’re in the South, the federal government will hold them to its bosom and make all their cares go away. (Mediaite)

These are good questions from public health professionals for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who apparently gets a Senate confirmation hearing next week. Nice job, Politico.

A new attack on birth control? That can’t be right. (Abortion, Every Day)

Costco shareholders told the anti-diversity bigot freaks to gooooooo fuuuuuuuck. But officially this time, and at a rate of “more than 98 percent.” (NPR)

A 55 percent drop in crashes since New York started its congestion pricing and made the New Jersey governor sad? That’s too much math! (Streetsblog NYC)

EVAN POPS IN: I have only just begun to talk about Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde and what happened when she showed Jesus to Trump and MAGA and they reacted like vampires who saw sunlight, or a cross. Come by my Friday place, read and subscribe! [The Moral High Ground]

EVAN BACK OUT!

DID YOU KNOW you can get rebates for beer, and sometimes the beer companies will pay you a dollar to buy “food”? It’s true! (Heineken/B /Dos Equis will throw you a twenty, up to one rebate a month!) After years of trying to get Shy to do it since he is the househusband and does all the shopping, I am becoming a coupon person. Beer! (And every popup ad in THE WORLD. But beer!) This is not an ad, I just think it’s nifty. (Beer Money Pro / Heineken Rebates)

All Wonkette posts are free. Send to a friend! Share

Here is where you give Wonkette all your extra money with Paypal.

All your extra money button.

This is the button for giving us all your extra money with Venmo. It’s ventabulous!

Venmo Wonkette all the $$$!

Wonkette IMPEACH and HELL. NO. sale continues at Wonkette Bazaar!