Wonkette

Wonkette

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Spotts1701's avatar
Spotts1701
3h

The reason most of Europe doesn't have air conditioning is *because they've never needed it*. Just like huge chunks of New England now have to have swamp coolers and window units because summers are *way* hotter than they used to be up there.

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MRK's avatar
MRK
3h

This woman is, unfortunately, my representative.

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