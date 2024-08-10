The lovely Dixie, courtesy of our pal Primula Brandybuck

Happy Weekend!

Today is National Bowling Day! Not sure why today, of all days, but I don’t bowl anywhere near as much as sitcoms led me to assume I would bowl as an adult, so that may be why I don’t know.

Anyway, your presents are pretty exciting this week! We’re gonna kick things off with a total (bowling-related) jam — “We’re Gonna Score Tonight” from the seminal 1980s musical about a plucky group of 40-year-old high school students in the year 1961 … Grease 2.

Look, people have judged Grease 2 harshly, but I would actually argue that it is as good, if not the superior of the two Grease movies and, in fact, more true to the spirit of the original Broadway play, which was far more of an ensemble production than the movie was. It also had some serious bops, like this and, of course, “Cool Rider.”

It also has Michelle Pfeiffer, Judy Garland’s daughter Lorna Luft (!!!!), Rex Manning (who, to be fair, does bring the cringe), that one girl from Fame, the bad guy from Happy Gilmore who’s in everything, and a bunch of people I’m pretty sure I’ve seen while bingewatching “Murder, She Wrote.”

Next, in honor of both bowling and weird Republicans calling Tim Walz #TamponTim like it’s not awesome to sign bills that will provide free tampons and pads to kids in schools, I bring you an absolutely bananapants 1970s menstruation film, of the variety we got to watch while the boys went out to play baseball — which prominently features bowling and stars that guy from “Breaking Bad,” as the boyfriend.

It’s honestly incredible. I’m absolutely living for the random guy hanging out at the bowling alley in sunglasses, listening to kids’ conversations and mansplaining periods, as well as the girl answering her boyfriend’s question about what it means that she got her first period by saying “It means that blood is falling out of my uterus!”

Honestly 10/10, no notes, this is a cinematic masterpiece and I will not hear otherwise.

Talk amongst yourselves!